Steve Sarkisian Put on High Alert as 4-Star Texas DL Confirms SEC Rival’s Twin Steal Agenda

Steve Sarkisian’s 2026 class is already star-studded, boasting 21 total recruits, and is ranked 5th nationally. It has 3 five-star talents in Dia Bell (QB), Tyler Atkinson (LB), and Richard Wesley (Edge), and 12 four-star commits. One such four-star commit is defensive lineman Corey Wells, ranked 31st nationally in his position and 270th overall. His commitment didn’t come easy. Texas battled it out with Auburn, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss as the player narrowed his commitment down to four programs. But now, it seems that one of these teams still hasn’t backed down.

In a recent statement, Wells told Rivals about Auburn’s push to recruit him, despite the player committing to Texas in June. “They’ve been recruiting me and my brother (Chris Wells) hard every day. It really picked back up after I committed. Auburn has stayed with me,” said the player. The 6’5″ and 300 lb Mississippi native also talked about how Auburn’s D-line coach King-Williams has maintained a strong relationship with him and “kept it real.”

“Our relationship is good. He was one of the first coaches I really talked to and met with when I started getting recruited. He came to my school, got to know me, and he’s always kept it real. Coach Vontrell always asks about my family, and he reminds me that I’m still at the top of his board,” said Wells.

Wells, a standout player out of Petal High School, gained national attention due to his incredible size and athleticism that he offers. Texas, despite not extending an offer initially, stood out after his June 6-8 official visits in Austin. That weekend, Texas hosted several 2026 prospects, including Dylan Berymon and Kohen Brown, as the Longhorns paired Wells with freshman DT Josiah Sharma. That visit finally did its magic, as, within days, on June 9th, Wells finally announced his commitment to Texas.

“I love the players. I love the coaches. The coaching I’ll get is going to be really good,” said Wells about his decision to seal Texas. That said, Wells has always maintained his recruitment to be “open-minded,” and now, with Auburn knocking on his door, can we see the player finally flip? Cherry on top? Hugh Freeze also has another move up his sleeve to convince Wells.

Auburn’s Week 2 plan to convince Corey Wells for a potential flip

Primarily playing as a nose tackle, Corey Wells is especially known for the brute force and raw strength he puts into his plays. Coupled with that, his size helps him leverage even the biggest OLs. He consistently challenges linemen in the scrimmage. Add to that, Wells’ ability to perfectly defend runs and defeat double teams is another reason why Auburn is hot for him. And to do that, the Tigers are planning to host the player at Jordan-Hare Stadium against Ball State.

“It will be good to get over there. I want to see how they play and what they have to say. Auburn has been my favorite school since I was young. I grew up watching Cam Newton, so it will be cool to see a game there,” said Wells about his stadium visit. However, flipping the player would still be easier said than done, considering Wells has called it “hard” for him to flip from Texas.

“The way they recruit me and the relationship we’ve built is really strong. The whole staff makes me feel good about my commitment. It will be hard for me to flip,” said Wells, declaring his love for Texas. Auburn under Hugh Freeze has been lagging in the 2026 class, ranked 33rd nationally, as opposed to his previous classes; for instance, the 2025 class was ranked 8th nationally. That fact could ultimately push the head coach to make an offer that could well be too hard to refuse for Wells. Better NIL pay or a substantial revenue-sharing contract? Anything is possible!!