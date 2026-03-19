Steve Sarkisian Reaches Mutual Agreement With Texas Coach on Key Two-Sport Athlete

Texas Longhorns’ Jonah Williams has always enjoyed the fame and accolades that come with being a two-sport athlete. However, he is now confronted with the challenges that come with it. After picking up another injury, Williams’ baseball and football coaches have reached an agreement to allow him to focus on just one sport as he recovers.

“I’m glad Jonah’s getting some clarity. He, coach Sarkisian, and I have spoken, and he can now go really all in,” Schlossnagle said. “I encouraged him to go all in on being a great teammate in football, learning the defense, just being over there all the time, and then he’s more than welcome, obviously, and I want him in our dugout during the games, but he doesn’t need to be in our practices or do anything like that.”

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Williams re-injured his shoulder after diving for a ball in foul territory in a baseball game against USC Upstate. And while it is a season-ending baseball injury for him, his recovery will come just in time for the 2026 football season. However, he would miss spring practice and may not have enough time to blend into Texas’s new defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp’s, defense ahead of the new season. But from his coach’s response, everything is falling in line after the surgery.

“Jonah’s surgery went great. He definitely needed it,” Schlossnagle said. “We did get a chance to talk to him, his parents, and the doctor. There’s no question. Once they got in there, he’s like, ‘Yeah, there’s no chance that he was able to survive through a season and be ready for football, much less play baseball.’”

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The stakes are high for the talented sophomore, who has proven to be a rare commodity. As a football player, he was the No. 1 safety in the 2026 class, but his prowess on the diamond, ranking as a top-500 national baseball prospect, is what makes his situation so complex for Texas.

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In his freshman year, he posted nine tackles across five games in football and started 15 of 20 games in baseball. A major reason why he was able to flourish on both ends was the relationship between his coaches. Sarkisian and Schlossnagle share a strong working relationship that has helped Texas nurture a 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete.

“Sark [Sarkisian] is just a good dude,” Schlossnagle said about his relationship with the football coach. “He’s a real guy, he’s got a big job, he’s had some awesome experiences. Even if it’s sitting courtside at basketball games. We watched the game, and we talked a lot, and we talked a lot away from public outings.”

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Jonah Williams’ response to his dual-sport situation

Fans and analysts have expressed concerns about Williams being a dual-sport athlete. CJ Vogel, a CFB insider for On Texas Football, echoed fan and analyst concerns on X.

“Jonah Williams’ last four semesters of athletics have been shortened due to injury. Senior Football 2024 – collarbone, Freshman Baseball 2025 – hamstring, Freshman Football 2025 – hamstring, Sophomore Baseball 2026 – shoulder. Williams is an elite prospect in both sports, but it’s probably time to pick one. Before four years pass and we’ve seen him full-time in neither.”

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Williams gave the weirdest response to Vogel’s tweet, tweeting just a laughing emoji. However, his baseball coach gave the perfect response to concerned fans and analysts about Williams’ situation.

“He’s still a two-sport athlete, 100-percent supportive of him being a baseball player next January. I’m obviously super supportive of him being a football player. I know it’s easy as a fan, if you’re just a football fan and you want this guy, he just needs to play football. Or if you’re just a baseball fan, he just needs to play baseball. The reason he’s at Texas is that we told him he could be a two-sport athlete, and when I was at A&M, we told him the same thing. So did LSU, Ohio State,” Schlossnagle said.