Steve Sarkisian Reveals True Reason for Quinn Ewers Move After ‘Daunting’ Ohio State Confession

When Steve Sarkisian took over the Texas Longhorns, he wasn’t handed a legacy. He had to build one. Now, with a 38-17 record and back-to-back CFP appearances under his belt, he’s proving he’s not just another coaching carousel hire. But this summer, he dropped a nugget that peeled back the curtain on one of the most dissected moves in college football. Quinn Ewers’ decision to transfer to Texas. And it wasn’t just about football. It was about desperation.

During an interview at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention in San Antonio, Coach Sarkisian got candid. On July 25’s episode of Texas at The Voice of College Football, he didn’t duck the truth when asked about Texas’ elite recruiting success. “Quinn was obviously a transfer, but we were in pretty desperate need of a quarterback at that time,” he said. “It was the right timing. It was the right fit for him.” The desperate context says more than any press release or 5-star graphic ever could.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Quinn Ewers, who was once the No. 1 overall prospect in the country, made headlines when he chose Ohio State straight out of Southlake Carroll, Texas. It was supposed to be the fast track to stardom. Instead, it was a detour with limited snaps and uncertainty. And then Texas. Steve Sarkisian didn’t just need a quarterback; he needed someone who could revive a program. During a conversation with CFB analyst Josh Pate, the Longhorns’ head coach kept it real. “First of all, Quinn Ewers decided to come to the University of Texas when we were a 5-11 football team,” he said. “We owe a ton to Quinn. Because if Quinn Ewers doesn’t come, I don’t know if the next five guys don’t come, I don’t know if the next 10 guys are coming.”

That’s recruiting dominoes coming straight from the mouth of a coach who knows momentum isn’t bought, it’s built. Quinn Ewers started for Texas for three years after his redshirt period, battled through injuries in all three, took the Longhorns to two playoffs, won a Big 12 championship, and led them to the SEC Championship game in their first year of transition. Yet, the criticism never stopped. Some even claimed Arch Manning’s growth was stunted by Ewers’ presence. But Sarkisian didn’t flinch. “His legacy is way bigger than just that,” he said. Bigger than stats and bigger than hype. But just as the HC closed the book on the Ewers chapter, a new gauntlet arrived with Ohio State in Week 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Steve Sarkisian admits the daunting opener against Ohio State

Texas isn’t watching from the sidelines. They’re opening the season at the Horseshoe, against the defending national champs. And Steve Sarkisian admits that this might be the toughest season opener of his career. “This is probably the most daunting challenge of a first game,” he confessed. He’s been here before. 2003 USC at Auburn, a young team with names like Reggie Bush (RB) and Matt Leinart (QB), but the Trojans are a different animal. And don’t forget, it’s personal. It’s Ohio State that ended their season last year, handing them a 28-14 loss in the Cotton Bowl.

But here’s the twist. While both teams break in new quarterbacks, Texas might just have the edge. Arch Manning has already played in 12 games with two starts. He’s got a blueblood pedigree and is one of the most hyped SEC QBs heading into 2025. Ohio State’s Julian Sayin has just four appearances. Experience won’t win the game, but it sure helps when the lights hit hardest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Texas isn’t sneaking into Columbus. They’re walking in with receipts and revenge and a loaded roster fit for winning. So, why did Quinn Ewers come to Texas? Not just because it was home. Not because of NIL. He came because Coach Sark needed him. Texas needed him. And maybe, just maybe, the college football world needed to be reminded that fit and timing still matter more than stars. And now, fittingly, it all comes full circle in Columbus with Arch Manning finally getting the spotlight.