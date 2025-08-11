Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Gives Family Update as She Gets Honest on Being Texas’ First Lady

Loreal never misses when it comes to her fashion game. The “First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football” surprised fans by admitting, “Funny enough, I never pre-plan my game day looks. They’re all about how I’m feeling that day and how I want to show up.” Although this spring brought a stylish new challenge — dressing the newest member of the family, baby Amays, born in April. Interestingly, just weeks later, Loreal dazzled in her first public appearance and hinted at a fresh venture: a chic baby clothing line. But balancing new motherhood with running a business is no easy feat. So, does Loreal feel the same?

Maybe not. Because when a fan asked how she balanced both, Loreal shared a heartfelt reply on August 10 via her IG story. “Mom life has been such a beautiful new chapter; it’s taught me to be even more intentional with my time, my energy, and my priorities,” she wrote. Then came the part that struck a chord: “Balancing motherhood and my business isn’t always perfect, but it’s flowing beautifully. I’ve learned to give myself grace, ask for help when I need it, and stay present in whatever moment I’m in. It’s possible to do both, and it’s even more rewarding when you do it with love.” It’s a reminder that her journey is as much about heart as it is about hustle. But what about her little one? Here’s where the family update comes in.

On Sunday, by popular demand, Loreal gave fans an update on her son, Amays. “He’s doing well and growing fast,” she wrote on Instagram, while reflecting on life with a newborn. She paired the update with a fresh, glamorous snap from her maternity shoot; radiant in a queen-like baby blue gown adorned with butterflies. And her style? Still flawless. So, the only change? A chic Chanel baby bag now completes the look. But with a baby and a booming business, you’d think Loreal’s skincare routine might have shifted. Here’s the kicker.

Not at all, as she summed it up perfectly, stating, “Honestly, my skincare hasn’t changed much since having the baby. I did have a little acne pop up for a couple months, but it went away. And believe it or not, breast milk was my secret weapon.” So, even in motherhood, her glow game stays strong. Now, while her fashion and glow stay on point, she opened up about how her style journey began.

“Fashion has always been my language,” confessed Loreal. “It’s how I express who I am without saying a word.” So, for her, style isn’t just fabric and trends; it’s power, transformation, and storytelling. “It’s never just been about clothes. And it’s about confidence, identity, and creating moments people feel long after they’ve seen them.” So, it’s an honest glimpse into a journey where every look speaks volumes. But she also gets real about being Texas’ first lady.

Loreal’s latest reveal

When asked how she handles the stress of being the First Lady of UT football, Loreal’s answer was filled with grace. “Thank you so much, that means a lot. I truly see it as an honor to support my husband and this incredible program,” she said. And her secret? Staying true to herself. “I handle it by staying grounded in who I am, keeping my faith at the center, and remembering that grace and gratitude carry me through every season, on and off the field.” So, it’s a mindset that keeps her steady under the brightest lights. And Loreal Sarkisian isn’t just about style; she’s about impact.

Every look she creates carries purpose. “Styling may look glamorous,” the 39-year-old admitted, “but what you don’t see are the hours of prep, the late nights, the fittings, and the fine details.” So, for her, fashion is more than clothes; it’s a tool to help people feel powerful and seen. Given that, her confidence isn’t simply natural; it’s built on grit, precision, and a passion for uplifting others.

However, Loreal Sarkisian’s strength was forged on the track and softball field, and today, it fuels her work as a go-to stylist for celebrities and CEOs. She moves through the spotlight with ease, pairing bold vision with authentic grace. Always grounded, always true to herself, Loreal turns every outfit into a statement and every client into a force.