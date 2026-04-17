Steve Sarkisian Says NFL Teams Keep Bringing Up One Thing About Arch Manning

Arch Manning’s first full season as the Texas starter left fans debating if he truly lived up to the massive hype. While critics focused on his occasional inconsistency despite registering solid numbers, NFL scouts zeroed in on something entirely different, which is his absolute refusal to quit when things got tough.

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“This guy did not miss a rep of practice all year,” Steve Sarkisian told Chris Low. “He would not not practice if you asked, and a couple of the NFL guys who’ve through here brought it up to me, because one of the common themes at the NFL combine is they ask guys in their interviews who was the toughest guy on their team, and no one ever says themselves, and they told me everyone said Arch.”

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It also explains why one NFL scout told On3 that Arch Manning would’ve “almost certainly” been a first-round pick had he declared. Not that it ever mattered, as his father Cooper made clear that the draft was “never discussed in any way, shape, or form.” But that toughness Arch Manning showed, even with a foot that clearly wasn’t right, is now taking center stage.

Steve Sarkisian had seven of his guys participate in the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. They include tough guys like Anthony Hill Jr. and Michael Taaffe, who still pointed to their QB as the toughest Longhorn. That’s a solid endorsement for someone who isn’t even entering the draft this year.

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Players don’t throw that description around easily, especially those who are trying to build their future in the gritty NFL. But we’re talking about a QB refusing to sit out practice reps for an entire season despite dealing with a lingering injury. And maybe that’s more to do with wiring than just toughness. If you look at what Arch Manning did and said this spring, that quality of his that the league covets shows up even more.

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Arch Manning is back after three months from offseason foot surgery. He’s not fully unleashed yet, as Steve Sarkisian is keeping him in 7-on-7 work and out of 11-on-11. But for an athlete who’s always active, he says it’s a challenge to stay still.

“Obviously, when you’re not out there, you’re kind of antsy, and it was hard the first few weeks just not being able to do anything,” he said. “It was different. It was kind of hard on me because I’m used to playing football. If you’re not in football, you’re in basketball, you’re in baseball. Just always being active and not being able to run or do anything was a little bit challenging, but I think it was good rest for my body.”

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At the same time, Arch Manning also admitted it’s hard to watch teammates grind through practice without him. The same guy who managed pain and played all season despite the injury he suffered in November against Texas A&M. And his mindset says as much about toughness as his physical endurance.

Arch Manning isn’t hiding from anything

Last year, Arch Manning was a first-time SEC starter, learning on the go. It was an up-and-down season, from committing mistakes to adjusting and redoing them. Of course, the media that built hype around him in the preseason became the ones to drop skepticism. Despite the outside noise, he’s at peace with himself.

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“I’m not going to shy away from anything,” he told On3. “People are allowed to say whatever they want. It doesn’t really affect me. I know where I’m going, and I know no one’s going to stop me. So that’s where I am with all that.”

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With that clarity, he’s now entering Year 2 as Steve Sarkisian’s starter with double-digit starts. This time, Texas is also loaded with a solid offensive line and key portal additions like Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, and Raleek Brown. This could be it. Around the league, there’s chatter about who’s positioning themselves to be in range for Arch Manning in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Moves are being made, and rosters are being reshaped, with some teams looking suspiciously like they’re preparing for a long season ahead. If Arch Manning hits the version of himself that Texas believes is coming, his toughness won’t be the only thing attracting NFL scouts.