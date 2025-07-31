Steve Sarkisian Says One Texas Freshman ‘Stood Out’ More Than Anyone at First Fall Camp Practice

Texas’ top-ranked 2025 recruiting class added a game-changer in its all-purpose freshman. He was everywhere on the field. Taking snaps at WR, RB, QB, even lining up at TE and handling return duties. And his versatility made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. On top of that, the San Antonio product turned heads at Alamo Heights, stacking up over 3,000 all-purpose yards. Moreover, he claimed District 13-5A MVP honors his senior season. Now in Austin after signing in December and enrolling in January, the freshman brings endless potential to Steve Sarkisian’s offense. But don’t expect him to wear every hat right away.

“We’ve focused on letting the freshman lock in on one spot this spring and summer,” said Steve Sarkisian on Sunday at the Texas High School Coaches Association’s coaching school. “Right now, he’s zeroed in at receiver and you can already see flashes of that next-level physical talent.” And Sarkisian isn’t wrong. His performance in the first fall camp has done nothing but draw praise from the head coach.

On July 30, CFB insider CJ Vogel reported that Steve Sarkisian singled out Michael Terry III after the first fall camp practice, saying, “I thought a guy who had his best practice today, for a young player, was Michael Terry III.” Praise like that doesn’t get handed out lightly in Austin. It’s a clear sign the freshman could be a difference-maker for Texas this season. And no shocker there, the Express-News named Terry the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year after he ripped off 1,170 rushing yards and 17 TDs. So, the hype is building, and the expectations are sky-high.

Moments later, he jumped on X, resharing the coach’s words with a flood of Longhorn emojis and a simple message: “🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 #blessedbythebest #HookEm.” Although it was short, but it was also clear. The freshman is locked in, motivated, and ready to make his mark in Austin. Given that, Rivals analyst Adam Gorney summed up Michael Terry III perfectly: a “jack of all trades.”

“If there is a concern it’s whether Terry is a jack of all trades and a master of none. I like to think of it the other way, though, that Terry can play anywhere, fix any issue and be a tremendous contributor to the team. Does he lead the Longhorns in one statistical category? Probably not. But he contributes everywhere and his impact is felt in that sense,” said Gorney. In short, call him versatile and call him reliable. Either way, Terry’s the kind of player who can change a game from anywhere on the field. And Sarkisian seems to believe it too.

Steve Sarkisian’s praise for Michael Terry III

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian echoed Adam Gorney’s take, making it clear the Longhorns are playing the long game with Michael Terry III. And the plan? Master one role first, then unleash his full arsenal. “He’s a guy who did everything in high school. From wildcat quarterback to running back to receiver to even at times looking like a tight end. So what we’ve done with Michael here through spring and through summer is let him hone in on one thing,” stated Sarkisian. So, it’s a calculated move, build the foundation now, let the versatility shine later.

“Once he can master that, or come close to, then we can start to let him begin to spread his wings and do more things for us. Time will tell the impact it will have for us this fall,” said Sarkisian. So, for now, it’s all about perfecting the craft at wide receiver. But when Terry’s ready to spread those wings, Texas could have a true game-changer on its hands. And now, Sarkisian believes Michael Terry III is already making big strides at WR.

“From where he was Day 1 of spring ball to where he is in the middle of July, the amount of improvement he’s made… He’s going to catch on quickly, because he’s such a gifted athlete,” mentioned Sarkisian. So, the freshman’s growth is evident, and his natural talent is starting to shine through in Austin. Let’s see what he delivers for Texas this season.