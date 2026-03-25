Steve Sarkisian Cautious About Arch Manning’s Safety as Texas HC Issues Latest Injury Update

For Steve Sarkisian, this spring is as much about keeping Arch Manning safe as getting him back to full rhythm. The Texas coach has already seen multiple players go through surgery this offseason, so there is no reason for him to take risks. With Manning back after foot surgery, every practice rep now has to be managed with extra care from here. That concern becomes even clearer when he talks about linebacker Colin Simmons, whom he praised for his toughness.

“That guy could probably ruin every practice if I let him,” Steve Sarkisian said after a spring practice session.

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That is a statement that every head coach wants to say. But in Sarkisian’s case, it could be a double-edged sword. The minor foot injury had been affecting Arch Manning since 2024, and Manning decided to get the surgery to prevent it from prolonging. So, with that context, if the defensive players are not careful, then it could prove troublesome for Sarkisian and Manning.

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Simmons’s elite pass-rushing speed naturally collapses the pocket. Even in a non-contact jersey, forcing a quarterback with a recovering foot to constantly step up or evade pressure creates a genuine risk for accidental setbacks.

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Humor aside, it goes without saying that protecting Arch Manning will remain a top priority during training camp as the team builds around him. With talented young prospects like Dia Bell (2024 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year), Michael Terry III, and Rasheem Biles, this spring period is crucial for building chemistry and preparing for the 2026 season.

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Another injury is the last thing Steve Sarkisian can afford, especially with wide receiver Kaliq Lockett and offensive lineman Kaden Scherer already sidelined after surgeries and set to miss spring practice. In that sense, Sarkisian will be encouraged by Manning’s progress in training, knowing he could have most of his players ready when the new season begins.

That cautious approach with the defense is buying the offense valuable time. While the pass rush holds back slightly, Manning is already testing his footwork and velocity behind the scenes without the threat of a collapsed pocket.

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Steve Sarkisian says Arch Manning has been showing promise after his return

As the one carrying the historic Manning name, Arch Manning will be itching to get back into action. A big reason for that is that he did not perform at the level he would have liked last season. His two interceptions against Ohio State and some pass accuracy issues came under scrutiny. However, he did play through a foot injury, which could explain some of those struggles. That also gives a reason for optimism heading into the new season, as Manning has been working on his throws after returning from surgery during spring practice.

“He was throwing the ball today, threw it really well,” Sarkisian said. “We’ll gradually work him back in. I’m not in a rush because I do think these reps are so valuable for KJ (Lacey), for Dia (Bell), and for MJ (Morris) right now. This is a great opportunity for them.”

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And despite the injury, Arch Manning still put up respectable numbers. He completed 248 of 404 passes, finishing with a 61.4% completion rate for 3,163 yards and 36 touchdowns. However, stats do not tell the full story. Manning knows that to build his legacy, he needs to be more consistent and lead the Longhorns to a championship.