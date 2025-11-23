Steve Sarkisian Seeks Playoff Committee’s Attention as Texas Makes Major Arch Manning Announcement

Texas walked into Saturday knowing style points mattered. And Arch Manning delivered it with four passing touchdowns, a rushing score, and even a receiving one.That set the stage for No. 17 Texas to outpace Arkansas 52-37 to keep their flickering Playoff hopes alive. And as Steve Sarkisian views it, there’s still a chance to make a final impression on the CFP committee.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian says that the best way to impress the CFP Committee would be to beat a third-ranked Texas A&M team next Friday,” Longhorns football beat writer Devon Messinger wrote on X on November 22.

That was a coach planting his flag on the hill he knows he must defend. And if beating Texas A&M is the mission, then Saturday gave Steve Sarkisian both momentum and one costly setback.

ADVERTISEMENT



Texas spent three quarters bullying Arkansas, storming ahead 45-23 with a 21-3 burst that felt like the Longhorns finally remembering who they were supposed to be back in August when they were ranked No. 1. The crowd at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium was rolling, the offense clicking, the scoreboard glowing. But then came the moment that may haunt them for the next six days.

Linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith, a 44-tackle, two-sack, turnover-forcing machine, was tossed for targeting after a hit on Raylen Sharpe, and the replay booth didn’t do Texas any favors. With the call upheld, Smith is out for the first half against Texas A&M. That’s a heavy blow when your next assignment is stopping Marcel Reed and an Aggies offense averaging 37 a game.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of which means one thing. Texas is going to need Arch Manning to keep playing like this version of Arch Manning.

“Longhorns QB Arch Manning says that it can be a little ‘uncomfortable’ being a vocal leader when you’re not playing well,” Messinger added in another tweet. “His coach, Steve Sarkisian, earlier noted that Arch has started to be a more vocal presence on the sidelines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And Saturday was the performance tape every leader dreams of attaching to their name.

Before this day, no Texas quarterback had ever thrown for one, run for one, and caught one in the same game. Arch Manning changed that in three hours of pure offensive electricity, headlined by a career-high 389 passing yards.

Texas, however, still has plenty to prove. Their defense has now given up 30+ in three straight games, and the A&M showdown looms like a season-defining exam. But with Arch Manning leveling up and Steve Sarkisian sharpening his pitch to the CFP committee, the Longhorns aren’t done talking or scoring just yet.