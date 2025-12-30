Steve Sarkisian Sends Powerful Message to Notre Dame & Co. on Bowl Game “Isn’t Some Sort of Exhibition”

When a head coach gets a bowl game invitation, what is the first thought that comes to his mind? For most, it’s usually an opportunity to give a push to young players. But for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, that’s not it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I like to compete,” Sarkisian said. “I’ve never gone into anything where you don’t try and go win. This isn’t some sort of exhibition or something. We’re trying to win the game. We’re going to do everything in our power to win the ball game.” Behind the scenes, though, Steve Sarkisian’s words are a reflection of his present situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas’s more than 19 players are not even set to feature in the Michigan game. Many lose eligibility and have opted to prepare for the NFL draft, whereas others have decided to enter the transfer portal. QB Trey Owens, along with DeAndre Moore and most of the RB unit, have entered the portal. Other players like LB Liona Lefau and DB Santana Wilson have also done the same.

In the absence of the veterans, it is expected that Sarkisian will suit up the remaining young players as he would have done when considering the game “unimportant.” That doesn’t mean we won’t see Arch Manning under center, as he has decided to come back for the 2026 season, and some other veterans like Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley. That alone should give Texas enough confidence to defeat Michigan.

Other factors, like Steve Sarkisian having an underwhelming season, also play their part in the head coach seeking another win. The 2025 season would be the first time since 2023 that the head coach is likely to finish without double-digit wins. Last year, the team finished with 13 wins, and in 2023, Sark accumulated 12 wins. Achieving a double-digit finish might just assuage criticism and swing fan confidence towards him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Sarkisian sending teams like Notre Dame a message after spring practice controversy?

Despite several theories around Sark going full throttle in the Bowl game. The fact of the moment is that the head coach is coming for a win. Compare that with other programs like Notre Dame, which had a similar case to Texas this year. The Longhorns finished their season dominantly, defeating then-undefeated Texas A&M and making a case for their playoff berth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Notre Dame, too, had a dominant finish of the season and steamrolled teams like Stanford and Syracuse. The Fighting Irish also hoped for a playoff berth with a 10-2 season. However, when the final CFP rankings came out, both Notre Dame and Texas were out of the 12-team bracket. Thereafter, Notre Dame quickly started to cry foul and also declined its bowl invitation.

Texas, on the other hand, is playing its bowl game and that, too, with full intention of winning. Sark might not have sent a message directly to Notre Dame, but it signals intent and remaining committed to CFB, no matter how things go awry. It’s a welcome step after Sarkisian was criticized for canceling public spring games and moving away from CFB’s long-established culture.

As for the Michigan game itself. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points, and the Longhorns come as the underdogs. However, since the Ann Arbor program is facing stability issues after firing Sherrone Moore, and has a new head coach leading the team. We can undoubtedly see a tense game, and Texas emerging to be the eventual winner.