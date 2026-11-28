Texas is heading back to Atlanta, but Steve Sarkisian wasn’t in the mood to celebrate for long. The Longhorns beat Texas A&M 16-6 at Kyle Field on Friday night, securing their second SEC Championship Game appearance in three seasons under Sarkisian. Yet the win came with a clear warning from the head coach, who knows his team will need to be much sharper and has plenty to fix before they play against No. 1 Georgia on December 5.

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Sarkisian wants to see a more disciplined, consistent Texas team before the SEC Championship Game. Penalties, dropped passes and drives that stall before the end zone have continued to hurt the Longhorns throughout the second half of the season. Texas managed to escape those issues against a Texas A&M offense that struggled to score, but Georgia is unlikely to be as forgiving.

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“We gotta fix some of the issues we had in tonight’s game,” Sarkisian said during a post-game presser with ESPN. “This was not our cleanest game, but we knew this was going to be a tough environment against a team that was going to give us our best shot. So proud of the guys. A heck of a win. Great, great opportunity to go to Atlanta next week. We got to improve.”

The Bulldogs beat Texas 22-19 in the 2024 SEC title game, and Sarkisian knows his team must clean up those mistakes if it hopes to come away with a different result this time.

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Starting with the offense, Arch Manning went 18-of-34 with one touchdown, a first-half throw to Cam Coleman. His other big moment was an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter, when Texas had a chance to put it away. The Longhorns got a field goal after a muffed punt, then two more from Gianni Spetic, from 33 and 42 yards.

The penalties kept stalling drives, including an offensive pass interference call, a holding call on left tackle Melvin Siani that wiped out a first down, and a delay of game inside the 15 that cost a timeout. Michael Terry III was also stuffed on fourth-and-1.

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Texas A&M finished with 33 rushing yards and no touchdowns at home for the first time since 2010. Brady Hart threw incomplete passes on two fourth downs in the second half, and Texas finished plus-1 in turnovers. Now, the Longhorns have to turn a defense-first win into a plan for Georgia. A win at Atlanta locks up a first-round bye, and Texas sits at No. 3 in the CFP rankings. Colin Simmons has been limited, and Hero Kanu is done for the season after surgery.

“When we joined, finishing the Big 12, that was obviously one of the real goals of that season,” Sarkisian said, according to an X post by Evan Vieth. “Our final year in the Big 12 was to try to go be Big 12 champions in that opportunity. And then our first year in the SEC to go there and play in that game two years ago. And then now to be back in the SEC championship this year, which is probably going to be the last one, at least the last one for a while.”

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Sarkisian said that none of the trips came easy. Each one required the team to absorb something, whether that was injuries, losses, or road games that came down to the final minutes. This year, that meant back-to-back three-point losses to Oklahoma and Florida and the loss of left tackle Trevor Goosby. Texas answered with six straight wins, including road wins at Missouri, LSU, and Texas A&M.

“I think we’re, in that time frame you’re talking about, I think we’re 17-1 in the month of November,” Sarkisian said. “And so we find a way to win on the road. We find a way to win late in the season. And I feel like we do get better throughout the season. I don’t know if that was our best team tonight, but we are a better team today than we were in September. And that’s a good sign. Perfect.”

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The test comes in eight days. Texas will have the same offensive problems to fix against the best team in the league, and the defense will be asked to carry them again if the issues persist.