Steve Sarkisian Sends Strong Message on Ryan Day’s Ohio State Ahead of Saturday Matchup

Steve Sarkisian and Texas host Ohio State again in Austin this Saturday. Their most recent meeting ended with Ohio State beating Texas 14-7 in the 2025 opener, as the Buckeyes once more held the Longhorns to a low score. Before this year’s game, Sarkisian made his view of the No. 1 Buckeyes clear.

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Texas head coach openly praised Ryan Day and the Ohio State program ahead of the September 12 game.

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“Ohio State, they’re No. 1 in the country for a reason. Ryan (Day) has done a tremendous job with the program since taking over. Obviously, national champions a few years ago. Brought in Matt Patricia last season and led the country in just about every defensive statistical category,” Sarkisian said. “This year he brings in Arthur Smith, so it’s a nice luxury to have, having two NFL head coaches on your staff as play callers…”

“So this is a very, very talented football team that’s well-coached. But these are the games you love to be part of. We’re fortunate that we get to be part of these games as a staff, as players, as a fan base. We’re obviously looking forward to the opportunity. Should be a heck of a week,” Sarkisian wrapped up.

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Sarkisian is not just showing respect to Ryan Day to be polite. By openly calling Ohio State a complete team with two former NFL head coaches calling play-calls, he is sending a clear warning to his own dressing room. Texas cannot afford small mistakes or slow starts like in their last two meetings.

To win this game, Texas has to play clean, disciplined football from the very first whistle. The Longhorns’ main path to victory relies on establishing a balanced run game early to take pressure off Arch Manning, keeping Ohio State’s defense guessing, and capitalizing on quick play-action passes before their pass rush gets home.

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Having former NFL head coaches Matt Patricia and Arthur Smith calling plays is an unusual edge. Patricia is in Year 2 of his defensive scheme, and Smith is the new offensive coordinator. That is why Sarkisian sees Ohio State as a team with proven coaches at both ends.

Sarkisian also named Jeremiah Smith, Julian Sayin, and Bo Jackson, plus a veteran offensive line. Ohio State lost Carnell Tate but added receivers and kept most of its offensive production. Sarkisian sees the Buckeyes as a team that can replace big departures instead of leaning only on last year’s stars.

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The last two scores explain why he praised the Buckeyes so highly. Ohio State has beaten Texas in both games, 28-14 in the 2025 Cotton Bowl and 14-7 in last year’s opener. Ohio State leads the last five-game series 3-2. Texas won 25-22 in Columbus in 2005. Ohio State won 24-7 in Austin in 2006. Texas took the 2009 Fiesta Bowl 24-21, and then came the two Buckeye wins.

Both of the last two games were defensive. That is the pattern Sarkisian has to break.

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Texas tries to break the pattern

Giving up under 10 points per game is rare in modern college football, making this Buckeye unit the most lethal defense since Alabama’s legendary 2011 championship squad. Their system relies on relentless front-four pressure to force teams into predictable passing downs. But Ohio State lost key defensive starters to the draft and portal, leaving new faces in their secondary.

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Texas can exploit this fresh backline by using quick perimeter throws and up-tempo, fast-break offense to test their communication. If Sarkisian can force Ohio State’s young defenders into making fast decisions in space, Texas can finally crack this elite defense.

Sarkisian said the Longhorns have to know where Smith is on every snap because he “garners that” kind of attention. Texas will need early scoring this time instead of falling behind and becoming one-dimensional. Arch Manning has to be protected.

Smith has not dominated Texas on the stat sheet. He had one catch for 3 yards in the Cotton Bowl and six catches for 43 yards in last year’s opener.

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This is not the same Ohio State team Texas faced before. Ohio State enters 2026 as the preseason No. 1 after losing 47 of its 91 scholarship players to the draft, the portal, and eligibility. The Buckeyes signed 16 to 17 transfers and a large freshman class. Offense returns 71% of its production. Defense returns about 50%.

On the other hand, the Longhorns added about 22 transfers after they lost Anthony Hill Jr. to the NFL and CJ Baxter to the portal. Will Muschamp is the new defensive coordinator after Pete Kwiatkowski left.

Both teams opened 2026 with blowouts. Ohio State won 56-3 over Ball State, and Texas won 59-7 over Texas State. A Texas win would give Sarkisian a home victory and end a two-game losing streak. An Ohio State win would make it three straight and show Day can win a major road game.