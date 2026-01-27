Steve Sarkisian Takes Another Step Toward Life After Arch Manning With Latest Recruitment Stance

The disappointing 9-3 season is in the rearview for the Longhorns. As Arch Manning remains the centerpiece in Austin, Steve Sarkisian is building his squad in advance, bringing in 23 recruits to their 2026 class and 3 to their 2027 class. In fact, Sarkisian is hosting one of his 2027 commits on campus to cut short the outside noise.

Easton Royal doubled down on his commitment by making a trip to Austin last weekend for a visit. The nation’s No. 1 five-star WR came in despite freezing temperatures. The Brother Martin player had a satisfying visit, as he got the chance to build on his bond with the Texas staff and Sarkisian.

“I learned more about how they’re going to use me in the offense,” Royal told Inside Scoop. “Outside, inside, in motion… all of that and more.”

With Arch Manning and Easton Royal, Steve Sarkisian can create a dynamic QB-WR duo. Royal’s elite speed and big-play ability complement Manning’s deep-ball accuracy and mobility. Their partnership will thrive on Sarkisian’s spread scheme with motion and RPOs.

But despite his firm commitment to the Longhorns, teams like LSU, Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, and Georgia are still pretty much in the mix for the wide receiver. What’s interesting is that Easton Royal is also paying a visit to Florida this weekend. Even Lane Kiffin is pretty interested in taking him in after building the No. 1 portal class ahead of the 2026 season. Keeping the WR secure can be an actual test for Sarkisian and his team.

His track record backs up his hype. This guy finished the 2024 season playing in 12 games, recording 1,149 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also ran 100 meters in 10.38 and 10.68 seconds. His 10.38 rep reportedly set their high school’s record. This shows how quick and agile he can be on the field, which is an added advantage for the team.

Looking at Steve Sarkisian’s championship history and his effort on receivers’ development, Texas holds a strong chance to keep Royal with them. Players like Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden were first-round picks in the NFL. Even Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington went in the second and sixth rounds. So, the reason is evident for Royal’s choice to stick with the Longhorns.

On top of that, Royal was their first recruit of 2027, and even Royal has a lot of trust in Sarkisian and WR coach Chris Jackson’s system.

“I committed to Texas because it has everything I could need in a program,” Royal told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Their stability, the love, the culture, and, with coach (Chris) Jackson, I know I’m going to get developed for the league, and their academics are off the charts.”

With Royal, Steve Sarkisian also has his eyes on Arch Manning’s replacement.

Steve Sarkisian eyes a 2027 QB target

Arch Manning is expected to enter the 2027 NFL Draft season. That has prompted Steve Sarkisian and his team to look for QBs who can add depth to the program. Texas is actively pursuing 2027 quarterback Ty Knutson of Smithson Valley High School.

Knutson currently holds offers from Houston, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, North Texas, Tulane, UTSA, and UTEP. Sarkisian’s interest in QB increased after Louisiana’s Peyton Houston committed to the Tigers, and Kavian Bryant from Palestine joined Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, Texas’ interest in Ty Knutson also took shape after he led Smithson Valley to a 15-1 record and a 5A Division I state championship. It was his first full season as a QB1. In that game, he completed 12 of 21 passes for 160 yards with a touchdown while adding 19 rushing yards and a two-point conversion in their 28-6 win against Frisco Lone Star.

For now, Knutson has given no definitive timeline of his commitment, but an offer from Texas, for him, is “a dream come true.” He even shared his excitement on social media, revealing that he’s “beyond blessed and grateful” for the offers he’s received so far. Regardless, it remains to be seen if Steve Sarkisian can bring in the players he’s looking for ahead of the upcoming season.