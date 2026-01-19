Steve Sarkisian Takes Huge Strides In Preparing Texas for Life After Arch Manning

If any program has dominated the transfer portal this offseason, it is Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns. They were so active that 247Sports ranked the Longhorns’ transfer portal class as the nation’s most successful. And the momentum does not stop with the 2026 cycle, because Texas is already making major moves toward shaping its future in 2027.

That long-term vision was evident during Steve Sarkisian’s recent star-studded junior day, which featured several top 2027 prospects on campus. While Texas remains focused on the upcoming season, the staff is clearly planning, particularly at the quarterback position. With Arch Manning widely expected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, the Longhorns have identified Ty Knutson of Smithson Valley as a priority target.

Knutson played a huge role in Smithson Valley’s success, throwing touchdowns and helping rally the team in big games. He even led them to another state championship last month, further elevating his status as a key recruit. Quarterback is not the only position Texas is prioritizing for 2027. The Longhorns have also extended an offer to speedy in-state cornerback Montre Jackson from Lakeview Centennial. After hosting him on campus, Texas has emerged as an early leader in his recruitment.

Offensive line talent remains another focus. Texas hosted in-state offensive tackle Jasper Ngokwere, who spoke positively about the visit.

“The visit from Texas went great,” Ngokwere told Rivals. “I was able to see a lot of different parts of their facility, and it looks very nice. I learned a lot about how they run their football program and what kind of program they are. Adding the offer from Texas means a lot to me.”

Defensively, the Longhorns are strongly interested in Waxahachie High EDGE Sedrick Marsh, with the program emerging as an early frontrunner after he visited Austin.

“They were talking about how they can see me there and how they would hold me to a higher standard,” Marsh said. “Their school is good for football and academics, and the city is also good to live in.”

In the running back department, Texas is battling the Texas Tech Red Raiders for four-star Lathan Whisenton from Midway High School, with the Longhorns gaining momentum.

“Getting back on campus was great,” Whisenton said. “I appreciated the chance to learn more about the program and how I’d fit in. Being back on campus made everything feel more real.”

Other 2027 recruits on Steve Sarkisian’s radar

Texas is also trending strongly with in-state four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson, a South Oak Cliff standout who recently returned to the Forty Acres. Swanson has also been on the radar of Colorado, with reports claiming that Deion Sanders and Co. have also offered to bring him onto their roster. However, he’s not comfortable with that move.

“I felt really comfortable at Texas,” Swanson said. “The staff showed me how I could fit in and develop there.”

Meanwhile, blue-chip wide receiver Julian Caldwell continues to move closer to a decision. He visited Austin for a second time, strengthening his connection with the Longhorns staff.

“The visit was great,” Caldwell said. “Me and my family feel like we definitely built a stronger connection with Coach Sark and Coach Jackson.”

Even after landing major portal additions such as Hollywood Smothers and Cam Coleman, the Longhorns are clearly building beyond just 2026. Under Sarkisian, the Longhorns are constructing a roster designed not only to compete now, but to sustain success well into the future.