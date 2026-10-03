Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Mourns National Championship QB Dead at 84

Texas football is mourning the loss of Duke Carlisle, the quarterback who helped the Longhorns capture their first national championship in the 1964 Cotton Bowl.

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Carlisle passed away this Friday in Lockhart at 84 after a seven-year battle with lung cancer, leaving behind a legacy built on a handful of plays that helped define one of the Longhorns’ most important seasons. The program announced the news through a social media post.

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“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Texas Athletics Hall of Honor member Duke Carlisle. Our thoughts & prayers go out his family, friends, and teammates,” Texas Football posted on X.

Born Emmett Augustus Carlisle in Kaufman, Texas, in 1941, Duke grew up in Athens before becoming a Longhorn in 1960. Football wasn’t his career, though. Carlisle went into investment banking in New York, then moved to Dallas, where he spent decades in the oil business. His family remembered a man who never made much of his accomplishments.

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“He was really a humble, self-effacing guy,” his son-in-law, Rich Terry, told the Houston Chronicle. “He never pushed himself and never took himself seriously. He was such an invert and just a good guy.”

Duke Carlisle is remembered because he delivered when Texas needed its quarterback. In the 1963 Cotton Bowl, Carlisle played his best against Navy and won 28-6. In that game, Carlisle set back-to-back Cotton Bowl records with 267 all-purpose yards, along with his two TDs and 234 passing yards.

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For the game, he earned Cotton Bowl MVP honors and concluded the season with an undefeated 12-0 record, winning Texas’ first national championship. It was a big jump from what he’d done before. Across Texas’ previous 10 games, Carlisle had thrown for 415 yards and four touchdowns in total. He got more than half of that yardage and half of those touchdowns in this one game.

That performance made Carlisle a central figure in a championship season that had already featured another defining moment, this time on defense. Carlisle also started at safety under coach Darrell Royal as a sophomore.

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During a close game against Baylor in 1963, the Bears were driving late behind quarterback Don Trull and All-American receiver Lawrence Elkins. Royal sent Carlisle onto the field, and he intercepted a pass intended for Elkins in the end zone to preserve a 7-0 Texas win.

It was the only defensive series Carlisle played that season, yet the interception became one of the most celebrated plays in Texas football history. The win over Baylor helped Texas maintain its perfect record during the season. The Longhorns also defeated No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 Navy, giving Carlisle victories over two of the country’s then-highest-ranked teams.

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The Green Bay Packers eventually selected Carlisle in the fifth round of the 1964 NFL draft. However, an injury ended his career.

Carlisle’s place in Texas history is shared with three other national championship-winning quarterbacks: James Street, who led the 1969 team; Eddie Phillips, who helped Texas win in 1970; and Vince Young, the quarterback behind the 2005 title.

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Carlisle is survived by his wife of 62 years, Emily Alford Carlisle, daughters Kathy Carlisle Asher and Eloise Carlisle Terry, and his brother, Todd Carlisle.

For Texas, his passing marks the loss of a quarterback whose biggest contributions came when the stakes were highest, in the Cotton Bowl of the 1963 season, when the Longhorns won their first national championship.