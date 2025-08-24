Steve Sarkisian Turns to Pete Carroll to Handle Arch Manning Question

In recent years, one thing has been certain for Texas football: the starting QB will miss time. QB injuries have shaped their seasons. Remember, in 2023, Maalik Murphy stepped up for critical wins. On top of that, last year, Manning also filled in for Quinn Ewers during an oblique injury, proving Texas can weather a QB change. The backup helped in getting the team into the CFB Playoffs. But now? The Longhorns no longer have a fixed backup waiting on the bench. But Steve Sarkisian is going to take a lesson from Pete Carrol for a solution to this problem.

He’s channeling a mantra from Carroll’s playbook, “Always Compete.” Yes, at USC, Carroll made competition a culture. Every position, every day, a battle. No spots guaranteed. Now, Sark’s doing the same. With Manning as QB1, the backup role is critical. And why not? If Arch Manning goes down, the backup must keep the title chase alive. No room for drop-offs. Simply put, it’s competition at its core. But who’s in the mix to challenge for the backup QB spot and keep Manning’s position secure?

On August 23rd, Inside Texas covered the performance of Texas’ DKR mock game. Trey Owens, a redshirt freshman, looked steady and confident with the 2s and 3s. KJ Lacey, a true freshman, flashed big-play potential in late drives and the red zone. Then there’s Matthew Caldwell, the Troy transfer. Calm, composed, and sharp, he led sustained drives and nailed a two-minute drill. That’s why Steve Sarkisian is watching closely. The battle for the backup spot could shape Texas’ season. But who’s really ahead in the race?

Here’s the thing, Matthew Caldwell arrived this summer and quickly learned Sark’s offense. Even in Texas’ DKR mock game, he ran every rep with the 2s. Following that, the depth chart drops this week, and names may shift. But Caldwell looks ready if Manning goes down in Columbus. He’s a gym-rat type with a sharp football IQ. On top of that, he can read defenses and thrive in the RPO game. Most importantly, he gives Sark a proven option under center. So, if disaster strikes next Saturday, Caldwell’s experience may sustain Texas’ title aspirations. But the others were right on his heels.

In the mock game, Trey Owens ran with the third team, with KJ Lacey right behind him. But the season is long, and nothing is settled. Matthew Caldwell’s arrival this summer has shaken things up, pushing both Owens and Lacey to step up.

Texas HC’s take on settling Arch Manning’s backup

Texas has options at QB, but finding the right backup for Arch Manning is still the big question. With preseason camp winding down and game week approaching, Steve Sarkisian isn’t ready to name his guy just yet. “I think that things are starting to shape themselves out,” stated Sarkisian on Monday. “We’ll see, there’s another week to evaluate.” So, all camp long, Sark has spread the reps.

Right now, each QB has had chances with the first team, all in the name of finding consistency. So, the competition remains tight. “Clearly as we get into next week, we’ll have a pretty good idea of in our minds if we need to go to a backup, what we would do and how that would play out,” added Sarkisian. Here, the countdown is on, the decision is coming, and Texas’ title hopes could hinge on who earns that QB2 spot.

“He has some highlight throws and plays,” Sark said of Trey Owens. “But we’ve got to maintain the consistency for him at that spot.” Owens threw the only interception in the 2nd scrimmage, while Matthew Caldwell led multiple sustained drives and executed a clean 2 mins drill. Then KJ Lacey flashed big-play ability, hitting Daylon McCutcheon for an explosive gain and capping a two-minute drive with a field goal. “KJ showed up today and had some nice drives where they moved the ball,” mentioned Sarkisian. Now, with camp wrapping up, Caldwell’s experience gives him the edge, but Lacey’s spark keeps him firmly in the mix. So, let’s see who locks down the QB2 spot before the season opener.