Steve Sarkisian Unhappy With “Lethargic” Texas Unit Led by Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns are just two weeks away from their season opener, but head coach Steve Sarkisian is already sounding the alarm. Expectation levels are sky-high for star quarterback Arch Manning. Yet, after the team completed its second major fall scrimmage under the scorching Texas sun, the head coach did not hold back his disappointment with the offense.

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During his media session on August 24, Sarkisian admitted his starting unit lacked energy when it mattered most. He noted that while practice during the week was solid, the group flatlined during scrimmage conditions. He stated that from an offensive coach’s perspective, they must do a better job making sure the team mentality is right when they step out onto the field.

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“What I was trying to get at Saturday from an offensive perspective, it felt a little, I guess, lethargic is the best word for what we’ve been in practice,” the head coach said. “For how good of a week they had, and so we’ve got to do a better job, from an offensive coach’s perspective, of making sure the mentality is right when we’re in those conditions.”

Steve Sarkisian is NOT happy with the Texas offense 😳“Lethargic is the best word”…Steve Sarkisian doubled down on his critique of the offense after this past weekend’s scrimmage 👀 pic.twitter.com/z2lPTJGfcm— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) August 25, 2026

The season opener will be an uphill battle for the Longhorns for an important reason. They are set to play in the 2.30 p.m. sun’s scorching heat.

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Weather forecasts show temperatures hovering near 99 degrees for the opener against Texas State. Playing in that kind of heat demands crisp, fast execution. If the offense moves at a sluggish pace now, afternoon games in the Texas heat will quickly turn into a nightmare.

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In college football, scrimmage energy isn’t just preseason fluff. It’s the ultimate dress rehearsal. Coaches use these simulated game days to see how an offense handles real pressure without a play-by-call safety net.

When a team looks sluggish in mid-August scrimmages, that sloppy rhythm almost always bleeds directly into September games. For Texas, a flat scrimmage isn’t just a bad day at practice; it’s a warning light flashing on the dashboard before real defense schemes start game-planning for Arch Manning.

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A Week 1 victory might sound like a sure thing on paper, but Texas State is no walk in the park. While the Bobcats are known for their high-powered offense, their defense plays an aggressive, attack-heavy scheme designed to rattle young quarterbacks. They love to dial up sudden blitzes and disrupt a passer’s rhythm early.

If Manning spends the first two quarters trying to shake off his sluggish scrimmage habits, Texas State’s defense has the exact firepower to turn his slow start into a genuine upset threat.

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However, Manning’s day was a mixed bag. He logged roughly 50 snaps and looked visibly rusty early on, struggling to complete simple passes. Sarkisian pointed out that Manning was inefficient at the start. However, the young quarterback saved his day by throwing two late touchdown passes to Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V during high-pressure red zone drills.

In an honest statement, Sarkisian laid out how he feels about the quarterback’s performance. “Today, similar to last week at the start, a little bit inefficient. I feel like he could be better, but I love the way that he finished,” he said.

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Manning, the Longhorns’ red sophomore, is certainly feeling the heat and pressure to deliver. In the fall camp’s first scrimmage, he threw two interceptions. After a week’s practice, they turned into two touchdowns, but he needs to do more.

After posting 3,163 passing yards and 26 touchdowns last year as a starter, fans expect him to operate like a seasoned leader. Starting games sluggishly is a habit both he and his coach know they cannot afford.

Sarkisian’s frustration makes even more sense when you look at the team’s overall health. Aside from left tackle Trevor Goosby suffering a minor bone bruise in his knee, the Longhorns escaped the physical scrimmage completely unscathed.

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Sarkisian proudly credited their summer conditioning for keeping the roster safe. But this good news also removes any physical excuses for the offense. Since Manning and his unit are healthy and properly conditioned, their sluggish performance is clearly a mental hurdle they need to overcome quickly.

Running Backs Impress Steve Sarkisian With Their Performance

Steve Sarkisian’s frustration with the passing game comes at an interesting time because the backfield actually looks like a bright spot. Offseason transfer additions Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, alongside five-star freshman Derrek Cooper, ran with real speed and purpose during Saturday’s scrimmage.

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Sarkisian went out of his way to praise the trio, noting that the ground game had clear intent regardless of who took the handoff. But while the backfield is doing its part, a solid run game can only carry Texas so far. If Manning stays lethargic under center, defenses will simply stack the line, putting even more pressure on the redshirt sophomore quarterback to wake up and deliver.

“I think we’re running the ball well,” Sarkisian said. “I’ve been really proud of the guys. I think that regardless of who’s been in there, there’s been real intent with our ability to run the ball, and I think the runners help that. We’re not perfect, but I think you have to have intent…and we’ve been very intentional.”

Sarkisian is not hitting the panic button just yet, but the clock is ticking. With the regular season right around the corner, Texas cannot afford another slow afternoon. Manning and his offensive unit have a few remaining practices to wake up and prove they can fire on all cylinders from the very first snap.