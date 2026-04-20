Steve Sarkisian’s Key Transfer Weapon That He Wanted to Keep Secret Makes SEC Experts Uncomfortable

After falling short of the playoffs, Steve Sarkisian is not taking any chances with the Texas offense. To build a stronger cast for Arch Manning, he quietly brought in a massive transfer receiver. Sarkisian tried to keep his new weapon under the radar this spring, but the secret is already out.

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“Cam Coleman’s about to go off at Texas,” DawgsHQ co-owner Rusty Mansell said on the SEC Podcast. Coleman had 13 contested catches last season, which was six more than the entire Texas team. That means Sarkisian added a receiver who can still win when the throw is not perfect, and that changes how defenses play Texas.

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Coleman was not unknown at Auburn, but Texas may have found a better way to use him. He showed massive potential by producing solid numbers like 1,306 yards with 13 touchdowns on 93 receptions across two seasons. At Auburn, Coleman produced despite uneven offensive conditions. In Texas, the belief is that Sarkisian can use him in more ways and make those traits even harder to defend.

What’s interesting is Cam Coleman is already gaining so much attention despite Texas not hosting a spring game. The team held an open practice for Fan Day on Saturday, April 18th, 2026. Even with limited public reps, Coleman still created enough buzz to make that plan hard to maintain.

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Now, Coleman left Auburn after two years, but the move wasn’t shocking or unexpected. After joining the team, his progress was stagnant, and uncertainty filled Coleman’s career. After Hugh Freeze and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis exited, he couldn’t stay on the team for long. Plus, it wasn’t an emotional decision for him but a move for a better future, as he details his emotions behind it.

“It wasn’t that hard because sometimes you got to do what you got to do. So it wasn’t really that hard,” Coleman said.

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Even though there was no full contact and no real pressure from defenders during the open practice, Manning still threw a few passes and connected with Coleman several times. Even in that limited open-practice setting, Manning looked comfortable throwing his way.

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On top of it, Coleman showed that he had strong and reliable hands, which Texas needed after having problems with dropped passes before. In a game against Vanderbilt last season, he had a big performance with 10 catches for 143 yards. He made some of his best plays in the fourth quarter.

He caught two impressive one-handed passes, including one for a touchdown and another for a two-point conversion. Even when defenders were close to him, he still managed to catch the ball, showing he could perform well in tight situations.

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Now at Texas, Coleman became part of a strong offense with many talented players. This included quarterback Arch Manning, running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and receivers like Ryan Wingo.

Because Coleman is such a dangerous player, defenses had to pay a lot of attention to him. This will make things easier for his teammates, as it will create more space for them to make plays. Plus, the offensive system also fits in perfectly for Coleman.

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Cam Coleman speaks highly of Steve Sarkisian’s system

Cam Coleman spoke to reporters last week and said Texas gave him a chance he didn’t fully have before. He explained that the team’s offense helped him show more of his overall talent. He felt that at Texas, he could do more than just one role on the field. The system allowed him to play in different ways and show all his skills, not just the ones he was known for.

“Really just put more stuff on film,” Coleman said. “Really just showcase all my abilities—what I really can do.” That may be the real weapon here. Auburn showed Coleman’s size and ball skills, but Texas can use him in more than one way. That makes him harder to scout, and that is the part that should make opposing SEC voices uneasy.

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At Auburn, Coleman was known as a strong, physical receiver. He was very good at catching the ball in tough situations and beating defenders in one-on-one plays, especially on deep passes. His size and athletic ability made him a big threat down the field. However, he mostly played in that same role, so he didn’t get many chances to show other parts of his game.

In Texas, things started to change under head coach Steve Sarkisian. As the system there gave receivers more freedom and different roles. Coleman felt this offense helped players do more and show all their skills.

“He allows the receiver to make plays, and he allows the receiver to showcase their abilities,” Coleman said.

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Now, with more versatile roles and responsibilities, Cam Coleman is ready to show his full potential in the 2026 season.