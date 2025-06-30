Steve Sarkisian’s Latest Defensive Claim Gets Validation With Major Linebacker News for Texas

Texas is returning in 2025 to complete unfinished business. A college football playoff appearance is definitely on the agenda now that the highly awaited Arch Manning era begins. But Steve Sarkisian’s not just trying to score. The Longhorns could be coming to wreck the SEC and even the whole of college football in their second year in the blue-blood conference. Because at its core, this team is built on its defense.

To be more specific, it’s Texas’ linebackers corps that’s stealing attention. And now, Steve Sarkisian’s bold offseason brag about the Longhorns having the nastiest defensive front in the SEC just got major validation.

On the June 29th episode of Cube Show: Presented By Wickles Pickles, Cole Cubelic ranked Texas on top of his Top Five Linebacker Rooms in the SEC, saying that the Longhorns are “what I believe to be the best linebacking corps in the SEC right now.” And he credits a major chunk of his endorsement to Anthony Hill Jr.

“To me, he is that guy when you’re talking about off the b— linebackers in all of college football,” he said. “He’s that dude. Line him up inside off the b—, have him go downhill on a center or a guard who’s trying to scoop up off a double team, he can punish him. Have him shoot the gaps, line up in the A gap, B gap, go get, go attack, go penetrate, disrupt; he can do that. Line him up outside off the edge and let him operate as an edge rusher; he can do that. I’ve seen him do it, sideline-to-sideline coverage. There is no liability aspect to this young man’s game. He is a see everything, do everything, be everything football player for the Texas Longhorns.” Can anyone hype a player more than that?

There’s also a kicker here regarding Anthony Hill and how Steve Sarkisian looks at him, as revealed by Cole Cubelic. “Sark says he’s gotten to be much more of a prick in a good way. We needed that,” he said. “So that leadership portion of that holding other guys accountable. He’s also that guy in that Texas defense. I’m a big fan of his work. I think he alone almost separates this Texas corp.” And while he’s the hammer, who’s a certified All-American and potential first-rounder in the 2026 NFL Draft, there are also a bunch of key playmakers that make this defense as formidable as it is.

There’s Trey Moore, who’s returning for his senior season after notching 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Then there’s also junior Liona Lefau, who finished last season with 63 tackles, five TFLs, two sacks, and a pick. But while these players grab the headlines, Texas’ LB room is loaded with killers-in-waiting.

Colin Simmons is a hybrid menace, Brad Spence came from Arkansas with SEC experience and 4.5 sacks, Ty’Anthony Smith saw action in 16 games as a freshman, and Elijah Barnes, a 4-star, is already drawing buzz. And that brings us to Steve Sarkisian’s confidence about the Longhorns’ hybrid situation.

Steve Sarkisian is confident about Texas’ hybrid position

Trey Moore’s shift from Buck to a more off-ball role this season raised eyebrows. But Steve Sarkisian isn’t benching his best pass-rusher. He didn’t mince words on the 3rd and Longhorn podcast, saying, “I’m not that dumb, okay? The dude had six sacks last year and probably missed another 12. He’s going to rush the passer. I’m just trying to expand his toolbox for the next level, knowing his ability to play off-the-ball backer; he’s going to need to do that. If he starts to do both those things, now I’m starting to get position flexibility.”

What makes it deadly, though, is the scheme. DC Pete Kwiatkowski’s system thrives in ambiguity. One play Colin Simmons is dropping into the flat; the next he’s coming off the edge. Trey Moore and Brad Spence can line up in the box or ghost in from outside. Anthony Hill can play three roles in one series.

“All the while, we can interchange them, and we can make the same call defensively,” Steve Sarkisian said. “Two guys are just changing positions, and the whole picture is looking different for the opponent.” And where deception can mean the difference between a third-down stop and six the other way, that’s lethal.

It’s a linebacker room so stacked that Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick and even Greg McElroy couldn’t deny it, naming Texas No. 1 on his national unit rankings ahead of LSU, Georgia, and Notre Dame.