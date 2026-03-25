Steve Sarkisian’s NFL-Bound Defensive Star Goes the Extra Mile for Texas QB at Pro Day

In the hyper-individualized world of NFL Pro Days, the most significant play at Texas came from a defender doing someone else’s job. The usual checklist, from timed sprints to arm strength, was in place. But one thing was missing, and that’s WRs, and that’s where safety Michael Taaffe stepped in.

Michael Taaffe lined up as a WR on Pro Day. The reason isn’t that it could boost his draft stock, but because QB Matthew Caldwell needed someone to throw to. If we think about it, this is a projected NFL safety who decided to run routes instead. And it only shows his willingness to step out of his comfort zone for a teammate in need. His play is clean as he caught multiple passes with one exception, but he didn’t need to be perfect. And who doesn’t want that kind of leader?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

People who’ve watched the throws have seen the QB benefit from them immediately. It didn’t matter that Matthew Caldwell had just 11 pass attempts last season. At Pro Day, he looked like a QB worth a second glance. Throwing to TE Jack Endries, WR Rett Anderson, and Michael Taaffe playing wideout, he did it with confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taafe didn’t just jog through these routes as a favor. He ran them hard, clearly winded between drills, but refusing to quit until Caldwell finished his script. That kind of unselfish grit turns heads in front offices faster than raw testing numbers ever could. The 6’0”, 189-pound defensive player who reminded everyone exactly who he is.

ADVERTISEMENT



Steve Sarkisian built a culture of loyalty in Austin, and Taafe embodies it. He could have transferred years but stayed to become a two-time All-American. That same team-first mindset that made him a defensive anchor is exactly why he stepped up for Caldwell on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is my last time wearing burnt orange with something in the line,” he said. “Just knowing that so much happened here in the last five years of my life. I grew up dreaming of the national championship at Texas, dreaming of playing in DKR (Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium), and now it’s over.”

Texas had always been the destination for Michael Taaffe. And now, he’s trying to extend the journey. He may not be the most intriguing safety prospect in the 2026 draft. But he ran a solid 4.5 in the 40. His PFF coverage grades have hovered near 90 over the last two seasons. So what does the NFL think?

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL projection of Steve Sarkisian’s defensive star

As current projections stand, Michael Taaffe is likely sitting in that Day 3 range, somewhere outside the top 100. Elite names like Genesis Smith, Jalon Kilgore, and Zakee Wheatley could come ahead, as these are guys with more upside on paper. But teams don’t just draft upside. They drafted trust, and the 22-year-old is a highly reliable prospect who will go the extra mile to assist his team.

Michael Taaffe has already met with teams like the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions. There’s familiarity there, too, as he has connections with former teammates now in the league. Various outlets rank him around the top 10 tier for safeties, with PFF putting him at No. 9 while ESPN has him just outside the top 10 list.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a mystery where Michael Taaffe will land. But wherever it is, don’t be surprised if he outplays his draft slot. And if an NFL GM was watching closely at Texas Pro Day, they saw a guy willing to do someone else’s job just to make the day better for a teammate. That’s special.