Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Among Final 5 for Nation’s No. 1 RB Derrek Cooper

If Steve Sarkisian is looking to land a crown jewel for his 2026 class, he already holds one of the golden tickets. Derrek Cooper, the No. 1 RB in the country and the No. 12 overall recruit per On3, just trimmed his massive 32-offer sheet down to five. Texas is in prime position to swipe one of the most complete running backs that’s emerged in years.

At 6’1, 210 pounds, Derrek Cooper is tailor-made for the SEC grind. In his latest X post on July 10, he announced his top five schools leading up to his commitment date on July 20 at 7 PM ET. He added a simple “⏳” emoji and posted a photo of him rocking the jerseys of each of the following schools — Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Derrek Cooper is lauded for his explosive power, shiftiness in tight space, and straight-line speed that leaves corners gasping for air. He bulldozed his way to 905 yards and 13 TDs on just 124 carries last fall at Chaminade Madonna, Hollywood, FL, throwing in 156 receiving yards for good measure. He’s the type of back you build an offense around. He was already committed once to Kirby Smart and Georgia but reopened his commitment in June 2024.

Last month, Derrek Cooper was everywhere. He was at Miami on May 30, Georgia on June 13, FSU on June 15, and Ohio State on June 20. Texas showed up late but Steve Sarkisian’s squad lit the fireworks. The kid initially had June 12 circled on the calendar for his commitment, but after a chat with Inside Texas, he decided to delay. And maybe it’s a calculated move. He liked what he saw in Austin during his June visit. Now, this brings us to the crucial question.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Steve Sarkisian close the deal for Derrek Cooper?

This is a high-stakes recruiting battle and Steve Sarkisian isn’t here to lose. Texas currently has 17 commits in its 2026 class, but running back is still an empty chair. The Longhorns need a lead back, and Derrek Cooper fits their vision perfectly. The HC loves his pass-catching ability out of the backfield. Chad Scott, the new RB coach, loves his size-speed combo and is working overtime to make Austin home. And of course, the star noticed.

“My visit was great,” Derrek Cooper said. “I got to meet a bunch of coaches such as Coach Scott and Coach Sark. What continues to excite me is the way they will use me in their offense.” Texas might’ve been late in entering the race, but they’re making up for lost time. As Steve Wiltfong of On3 reported, “The buzz regarding On3’s No. 3 running back Derrek Cooper had been the strongest for Georgia and Ohio State. It’s picking up with the Longhorns following his first visit.” Georgia and Ohio State still feel like the safe bets. Miami’s in the crystal ball lead. But you can’t sleep on Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Steve Sarkisian can get Derrek Cooper back on campus this fall, things might flip fast. All eyes now on July 20, 7 PM ET. The countdown is on.