Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Announces Lifetime Ban for Fan After ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior Toward SEC Opponent

Texas suffered back-to-back 27-24 losses to Oklahoma and Florida. But after the Florida defeat, one Longhorns fan made an already humiliating week even worse. Dressed in burnt orange, he abused his privileged field access to confront Florida players, scream obscenities, and flip them off. A FOX 7 photographer caught it all on camera, and the video went viral. Two straight losses had already put Steve Sarkisian’s program under fire.

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Now, one fan’s ugly outburst had forced Texas into damage control. And within three days, the university had made its decision.

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Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte released a statement on the behavior of the fan in the video: “I want to address the video circulating on social media showing unacceptable behavior by an individual who had the privilege of field access following Saturday’s game”.

“We pride ourselves on sportsmanship and treating our opponents with respect. This individual’s actions did not reflect those values or meet our standards and will not be tolerated. The matter has been addressed internally, and I want to personally apologize to the University of Florida and its entire football program. Having access to our field comes with a responsibility to represent Texas with class and respect. This individual failed to uphold that responsibility and has been permanently banned from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium,” Tyler Horka, who covers Texas for Inside Texas and On3, shared the statement on X on October 21, a day after athletic director Chris Del Conte officially released it in his October 20 Forty Acres Insider newsletter.

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And Texas already has strict rules against exactly this kind of behavior. According to the university’s official Football Fan Guide, its Code of Conduct explicitly prohibits obscene gestures, abusive language, and taunting opposing players. Violators can face ticket revocation, immediate ejection, or even arrest and prosecution.

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More importantly, Texas reserves the right to determine disciplinary action at its sole discretion. So while this fan had permission to enter the field, that privilege never gave him the right to harass Florida players. And the university made sure he wouldn’t get another opportunity.

Even former college football players weren’t willing to let the Texas fan off the hook.

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Former Texas wide receiver Quan Cosby questioned how he got onto the field in the first place, writing, “How do these guys get sideline access?!”

Former Oregon tight end George Wrighster III demanded harsher consequences: “But the Florida players would be wrong if they punched him in the face or pushed him down….He needs to lose all sideline privileges PERMANENTLY.”

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Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. was even more ruthless, posting, “What a gigantic loser. Should have to line up for an Oklahoma drill on the spot.”

Well, at this point, Texas fans had every reason to be frustrated. The Longhorns had blown a 17-3 lead, allowing Florida to score 24 unanswered points. Arch Manning briefly revived their hopes with a late touchdown, only to lose a crucial fumble with less than two minutes remaining.

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And the bigger picture was just as ugly. Texas had spent four straight weeks at No. 1 in the AP poll before Oklahoma knocked the Longhorns down to No. 7. The Florida defeat sent them tumbling further to No. 19. In just two weeks, Steve Sarkisian’s championship contender had gone from the top of college football to fighting to salvage its playoff hopes.

And Texas has been here before.

In October 2024, fans threw bottles and trash onto the field during the Georgia game over a controversial pass interference call that was later reversed. The SEC fined Texas $250,000 and ordered the school to identify and suspend those responsible, review its alcohol policies, and report back to the conference.

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Steve Sarkisian personally stepped onto the field to stop the chaos and later called out his own fan base.

“I know that we’ve got a passionate fanbase and I think that showed Saturday night. I think we all were a little upset in that moment. I just think that we’ve all got to use a little better discretion in moments like that,” Sarkisian said.

Even Matthew McConaughey, Texas’ “Minister of Culture,” condemned the 2024 incident, calling it “Not cool. Bogey move.” He acknowledged the controversial officiating call but reminded supporters, “we’re better than that.”

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Two years later, Texas found itself dealing with another embarrassing fan controversy.