Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Breaks 15-Year Alabama-Georgia Dominance in 2025 College Football Rankings

For more than a decade, the start of every college football season has carried a certain inevitability. Check the preseason AP Poll, and somewhere at the very top, you’d find Alabama or Georgia staring down everyone else. Year after year, the SEC’s two giants have owned August headlines before a single down was played. But finally, the balance in the sport’s power structure has shifted, the grip of the usual kings has loosened, and Steve Sarkisian has forced his way into that once impenetrable space.

For the first time in the history of its program, Texas is No. 1 in the preseason AP Poll, breaking a 15-year stranglehold on the top spot by the Alabama–Georgia machine. Can’t believe it? We can’t either. But Steve Sarkisian has done it. Texas Longhorns will go into the 2025 season as the No. 1 team in the nation. They clinched 25 first-place votes and edged past Penn State and the reigning champions, Ohio State. And as for Alabama, they are way down at No. 8, courtesy of DeBoer’s last season. For a program that has spent most of its weeks at the top, looking down at others, the No. 8 spot must feel alien. Meanwhile, Georgia still sits respectably at No. 5 as the reigning SEC champs, as they’re breaking in QB Gunner Stockton and integrating USC transfer Zachariah Branch.

It has been a while since an SEC dynasty started from way down the preseason list. This is also the 5th consecutive when an SEC team has led the preseason AP polls. We are witnessing the first visible crack in the ironclad SEC grip, and the season hasn’t even started. Texas didn’t luck into it, either. Sark has built this team with a purpose, and this is the payoff. Back-to-back CFP semifinal appearances, one of the most complete rosters in the country, and yeah, a certain Arch Manning finally taking the reins at quarterback. You can feel the confidence radiating from this roster.

Alabama, in Kalen DeBoer’s second season, has Ty Simpson throwing to five-star phenom Ryan Williams, but last year’s stumble kept voters cautious. For the first time in a long time, Texas fans have a legitimate claim to ‘we’re the hunted now’ bragging rights. Whether they can hold that crown when the season’s grind begins is a whole different story, but one thing’s for sure: this preseason poll just gave college football an entirely new conversation.

Well, the early crown is only half the battle. Texas now faces the pressure of proving its ranking week after week against opponents who will treat every game like a personal championship. Moreover, their first-week battle against the 2024 champions just got more heated. OSU will do its best to cement itself on top of the AP Polls come week 1. And so will the rest of the SEC. Remember, the SEC might be wounded, but it’s never out, and the Longhorns know that Georgia, Alabama, and the rest of the nation’s elite will be gunning for them. If Sarkisian’s crew can handle that target on their backs, 2025 could be the year Texas finally turns preseason hype into postseason history.

Top 10 teams to watch in the 2025 preseason AP poll

Yes, Texas just stole the spotlight as the No. 1 team, but the chase is loaded with talent and storylines that’ll have every fan on the edge of their seat all season long. Right behind Texas, Penn State is flexing hard at No. 2, and honestly, they’re practically breathing down the Longhorns’ neck. There is a 5-point difference between them and Texas. With Drew Allar back throwing lasers, plus running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen ready to bulldoze defenses, the Nittany Lions are not just here to make up the numbers. If you’re a Penn State fan, this is your year to be loud and proud. They’ve got the tools, and James Franklin’s got the fire, and that schedule? It’s looking sweet for a deep playoff run.

Down in third place, Ohio State is hungry. As defending champs, they know everyone’s gunning for them this time. Yeah, they lost some big names like Will Howard and Emeka Egbuka, but those Buckeyes aren’t just standing still. Keep an eye on wideout Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs, who could be game-changers. Plus, the QB competition is one of the most exciting you’ll see. Whoever wins it will define Ohio State’s destiny. If you love drama and elite play, this battle will be must-see TV.

Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama, LSU, and Miami round out the top 10, and each brings its own flavor to this crazy conference mashup. Clemson’s defense has eyes set on another title push. Oregon and Notre Dame keep their playoff dreams alive with strong squads, while LSU and Miami promise to surprise a few doubters along the way.

So wherever your loyalties lie, buckle up because this season is shaping up to be one wild ride. The power balance is shifting, the matchups are juicy, and every Saturday promises fireworks. Get your game day snacks ready, because these top 10 teams are set to deliver BIG, whether they keep climbing, defend their crowns, or shake up the whole college football world. Who’s got your money this year?