Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Closing In on No.1 Player in Georgia as 5-Star Prospect Sends Strong Message

It long appeared Georgia had this recruit clinched. A five-star local talent from Grayson High, who seemed built for the SEC and tailor-made for Kirby Smart’s defense. But recruiting isn’t about perfect fits; it’s about who finishes strong. And Texas is doing just that. After a key weekend trip to Austin, the momentum is clearly shifting. Now, despite other teams like Clemson and Oregon being involved, his recruitment feels like a two-horse race, and right now, Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns are surging ahead.

Following a successful trip to Georgia, Tyler Atkinson looked all set to lock in. He even placed the Bulldogs at the top of his list and said his family also came away feeling great about the trip. “The visit overall was really good! It was definitely an official visit I will never forget. My family really enjoyed their time on this visit as well. UGA made sure everything went smoothly for them, too. UGA is still one of my top schools. I feel like the relationship at UGA is real, just like the relationships I have developed at my other top schools as well,” Atkinson said. But when he cancelled his trip to Ohio State and took a visit to Texas this weekend, it felt like Sarkisian’s team had turned things around for him.

The No.1 linebacker for the class of 2026 went back to Austin for his official visit after having trained in the city for almost a month. This was his fourth visit to see the Longhorns, and it came at a pivotal moment. “My OV to Texas was eye-opening,” Atkinson said to On3. “This could be my last visit before I make the right choice, and I really feel it was a great decision to visit there. This was my fourth visit with the Longhorns outside of pretty much living in Austin the past month for training. I have made some great connections there for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Longhorns’ staff’s continuous efforts to make Tyler Atkinson feel at home sealed the deal for them. He spent most of his time with HC Sark, linebackers coach Johnny Nansen, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. “The biggest highlight this weekend was Coach Sark (Steve Sarkisian). I really appreciate the fact that he took the lead on my recruitment and has been hands-on with everything. That has shown me a lot,” Atkinson said. “I spent the majority of the time with Coach Sark, Coach Nansen, and the defensive coordinator, PK (Pete Kwiatkowski). I also spent time with the D-line and Edge coaches too.”

AD

The Longhorns are still looking for their first linebacker commitment in the 2026 class, which makes Tyler Atkinson’s potential commitment even more crucial. During his visit, Atkinson’s host was Justus Terry, and he spent a lot of time with Anthony Hill, Zelus Hicks, and Nick Brooks. And it’s easy to see why Texas is pushing hard for a talent like Atkinson.

This 6’1″, 210-pound senior has been incredibly consistent, with over 100 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and eight sacks each season for three years. His career totals—475 tackles, 79 tackles for loss, and 31.5 sacks—are truly remarkable. Atkinson even earned the 2024 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year award. And he dominated the state title game against Carrollton (a 38-24 win) with 13 tackles and two sacks, proving his status as a top player.

“Coach Sark and the entire staff made me feel like a priority and that I could be a key piece to the defense,” Atkinson said. “I feel really good about Texas, and they are one of my top schools to consider. I am blessed to have some great options to choose from.” These “great options” are exactly what will keep Sark on edge. Despite Georgia and Texas being strong contenders, a Big Ten program is waiting on the sidelines for Atkinson’s commitment.

Tyler Atkinson’s recruitment heats up

The Oregon Ducks have now emerged as a serious contender. “Oregon has really impressed me and my family with their ‘AtkNup Plan,’” Atkinson told On3. “They have shown in different ways how they believe in me and my brand.” Oregon’s steady defensive improvements, excellent coaching, and clear plan have kept the Ducks high on his list.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond that, Coach Dan Lanning’s strong, long-standing relationship with Atkinson and Oregon’s growth under his leadership, haven’t gone unnoticed. “He is a great defensive head coach with a great defensive staff,” Atkinson stated. The Ducks’ undefeated regular season and Big Ten title last year clearly show that Lanning’s system works.

Oregon’s success in developing elite defenders has also caught Atkinson’s eye. The Ducks’ player development program is highlighted by Matayo Uiagalelei’s success; the outside linebacker led the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks in 2024. Tyler Atkinson sees himself following a similar path. “I know I can grow and get developed as well as help them win their first Natty,” he added.

However, despite all these positives, Atkinson emphasized that one crucial piece is still missing: “Now, I just need that home feeling.” As national powerhouses are battling for Atkinson’s commitment, it might come down to which program offers him that home feeling.