Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Draws Heat From Alabama Voice After Ending Major SEC Run

Texas vs. Bama is a clash of giants with deep roots and high stakes. Though they’ve only met ten times in 123 years, every battle has packed a punch. Despite Texas leading the series 7-2-1, Alabama struck back with a title win in 2010, and a nail-biter in 2022. Now, with Texas stepping into the SEC spotlight, this rivalry is set to explode. And a new chapter begins.

No Saban. No safety net. Alabama is entering unfamiliar territory under Kalen DeBoer, and Year 2 comes with pressure. After missing the Playoffs, questions linger. Why not? Vols, LSU, and Oklahoma all visit Tuscaloosa. A shot at redemption or disaster. Another slip, like a Vanderbilt loss, and the heat gets real. Meanwhile, Texas is thriving. Steve Sarkisian has turned chaos into control, leading the Longhorns to a 25-5 run and two straight CFP semifinal trips. But now, Sarkisian’s Texas is feeling the burn from Bama’s side of the aisle.

On August 6, Tuscaloosa radio host Ryan C. Fowler didn’t hold back on The Plank Show, by throwing shade Texas’ way. “I sure do appreciate Oklahoma’s kind of quiet entrance. Respectful. But that’s what you do when you don’t have to fake your success. Unlike Texas, one National Title in 54 years. They kind of have to inflate something that’s really not there,” said Fowler. And he then fired shots at Texas’ swagger.

He questioned the hype and hoped for a quick dose of reality. “I hope somebody knocks them off pretty quick and they get their ego in check. That’s probably not going to happen, I know [Texas] bring a lot of status and money and all this ego stuff,” he said. It’s a bold statement from Tuscaloosa, and a clear sign this SEC rivalry is already sizzling. Though both Oklahoma and Texas entered the SEC in 2024, it’s Texas that’s already catching the heat. And why not?

Texas heads into 2025 with momentum and muscle on both sides of the ball. Keep in mind, the Longhorns averaged 33.0 points per game last season and racked up over 7,000 total yards, while their defense allowed just 15.3 points per game. One of the best rosters nationally. Now, with 12 returning starters and a defense already outpacing the offense in early camp, Steve Sarkisian’s squad looks primed for another deep postseason run. And just like that, Alabama got a warning shot. Its 15-year SEC reign could be nearing the end.

Could Texas be the ultimate game-changer?

For 15 straight years, it’s been the same SEC script: Georgia or Bama? Flip a coin. But 2025 might just flip the league on its head. Enter Texas. In just one SEC season, Steve Sarkisian’s squad has shaken the old order. On July 30, Cole Cubelic sounded the alarm on X, writing, “If Texas opens as the SEC Champion favorite it will break a 15 year streak of Alabama & Georgia entering the season as conference champion favorites.” And that’s not just a fun fact, it’s a major power shift. But is the possibility real?

Well, Texas is kicking down the SEC door. After back-to-back CFP semifinal runs, the Longhorns came heartbreak-close to toppling Georgia in the 2024 SEC title game. Yes, a 22-19 overtime loss, sealed by Trevor Etienne’s bruising TD, still haunts Austin. But with Arch Manning now steering the ship, revenge is the mission. And this time, the media has fully bought in.

So, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas might just be the SEC’s ultimate game-changer. Especially for Alabama. Now, both Sarkisian and Kalen DeBoer are looking to settle the score. There’s no regular-season clash on the calendar, but a high-stakes playoff showdown? That still could be on the table.