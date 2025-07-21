Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Jumps Texas A&M to Challenge Georgia’s SEC Recruiting Dominance

There’s a shift in the SEC air, and it’s not just the summer heat. For years, Texas fans heard about patience. That success takes time. That culture needs years to grow. But lately, the message from Steve Sarkisian is being delivered through actions, not words. And if you’re one of the usual kings of SEC recruiting, such as Georgia or Texas A&M, you may want to check your rearview mirror.

For years, Georgia has set the standard in SEC recruiting. Another top-ranked class in 2024 and nearly flawless execution across the Southeast. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs continue to pluck elite in-state prospects and dominate national rankings. Behind them, Alabama remains a perennial contender, while Texas A&M quietly gains ground. But change is stirring. The Longhorns have begun to make their move.

No longer content to recruit in Texas alone, Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have launched full-scale operations into the SEC’s talent hotspots. First came Tyler Atkinson, the top linebacker from Georgia and a national top-10 recruit. He chose Texas over Georgia, Oregon, and Clemson. And the momentum didn’t stop there.

James Johnson, a four-star defensive tackle who had already pledged to Georgia, flipped to the Longhorns that very same day. Then came the cherry on top. Derrek Cooper, ESPN’s No. 1 RB for 2026 and the No. 2 overall athlete in Florida, is coming to Austin. With three five stars already on the board and a class now heavy with national talent, Texas is reshaping the map. As the recruitment rankings get updated, we see that the pulse of the SEC’s talent battle just shifted.

Based on the latest Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings for the 2026 class, Texas now ranks No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC. This puts them ahead of Alabama and longtime rival Texas A&M. That’s a seismic leap for a program once criticized for its regional recruiting focus.

During his appearance at SEC Media Days, despite the wrong music, Steve didn’t miss a beat. “I do think we have a very hungry football team, one that is talented,” Sarkisian said with a smile. “I really like our roster.” The message is loud and clear: this isn’t just a hot streak. It’s a calculated climb, led by a staff that now recruits across the country and lands blows in territories that were once foreign ground.

Recruiting wins are one thing, though. Living up to them on Saturdays is another. As the Longhorns prepare to enter the fire of a full SEC schedule, all eyes are turning towards the next chapter.

All eyes on Austin and all jopes on Arch

The headlines were always going to find their way to Austin. That’s what happens when you stack blue chip recruits and house one of the most talked-about prospects in college football. But as 2025 approaches, the focus shifts. Now it’s less about potential and more about payoff.

At SEC Media Days, Texas was tabbed by the media as the preseason favorite to win the 2025 conference title, edging out Georgia and Alabama. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt didn’t mince words either, calling the season opener at Ohio State a defining moment. “This is going to be a monster matchup,” he said on The Joel Klatt Show. Meanwhile, PFSN preview models project the Longhorns making not just the playoff but a run to the National Championship Game. This is due to their elite defense and Arch Manning entering his first full season as a starter.

The hype isn’t just about the Manning name. Arch has spent the last two years developing behind Quinn Ewers, sharpening his footwork, mastering Sarkisian’s system, and adding muscle to his frame. Now, with a full playbook and full control, coaches and analysts alike believe he’s ready to deliver on the promise that made him the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

Texas’ surge in the recruiting ranks is no accident. It’s the result of years of planning, shifting strategy, and smart execution. Now, with a top-tier roster, national expectations, and Arch Manning preparing to take the reins, the Longhorns are ready to write their own legacy.