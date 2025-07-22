brand-logo
Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Kicked out College Football Athlete as He Spills Truth 2 Years After Transfer

ByDeepak Joshi

Jul 22, 2025 | 1:22 PM EDT

You know how college football coaches always say, “It’s just business”? Yeah, well, sometimes that “business” sounds a whole lot like pushing athletes out the door. And with Texas Longhorns making that big-money leap from the Big 12 to the SEC last year, not everyone was invited on the rocket ship. Turns out, one player just dropped a quiet bombshell about how his time in Austin really ended, and he didn’t leave by choice.

Two years after the fact, he’s dropping truth bombs about how things went down. Logan Parr, yes, the SMU Mustangs OL, has opened up, saying, “I kinda got run out of my old school.” That powerhouse was Texas under Steve Sarkisian. Parr, a 6 feet 4 inches, 315-pounder, played three seasons before transferring out. He’s finally speaking out now, saying his exit had a lot to do with all the changes going on when Texas was moving to the SEC. Did Sarkisian and the staff decide some guys didn’t fit the new model? Parr thinks so.

This is a developing story…

Did Texas Longhorns unfairly push out players like Logan Parr during their SEC transition?

