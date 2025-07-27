Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns Avoid Costly Pitfall That Could’ve Derailed 2025 Hopes

Year 2 in the SEC has arrived—and Texas is dreaming big. After a statement first year that saw the Longhorns reach the SEC Title, make back-to-back Playoff appearances, and send 12 players to the NFL Draft (23 over two years), Steve Sarkisian knows the bar has been raised. “This is a new year, new faces, new team,” said the Longhorns head coach at SEC Media Days. “Expectations are high… but the standard is the standard.” So, the message is clear: Texas expects to compete for titles—always, irrespective of the conference. And for 2025, the dream is simple. Win it all. But here’s the catch…

The defensive tackle spot is Texas’ biggest wild card heading into 2025. With veterans Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton off to the NFL, the middle of the line suddenly looks thin. The Longhorns added transfers like Cole Brevard and Travis Shaw, but proven depth is still a concern. Behind the starters, it’s mostly question marks. Even Steve Sarkisian knows the deal — he’s said the defensive line, especially at tackle, could be the difference between a title run and a tough fall. But now, it looks like the Longhorns have dodged a costly pitfall.

When Inside Texas held its roundtable on July 26, the staff was asked a big question: what was the most important offseason move for the Longhorns after the Cotton Bowl loss? Paul Wadlington didn’t hesitate. “Adding five defensive tackles of varying attributes and type to fill a glaring need that would have really hurt us if left unfilled was a huge deal. Jack Endries was a nice second place,” he said. In short, Texas patched a hole that could’ve sunk their 2025 hopes. So, the trenches needed help, and the Longhorns delivered in a big way. But who did Texas add up front?

Well, Texas didn’t just fill a gap; they loaded up. The Longhorns brought in five key additions at defensive tackle: Maraad Watson from Syracuse, Cole Brevard from Purdue, Hero Kanu from Ohio State, Travis Shaw from UNC, and Lavon Johnson from Maryland. Each one brings something different — power, speed, size, or experience — giving Texas the depth and versatility it desperately needed up front to stay in the 2025 title race. But is the squad truly ready to make the leap?

Here, Coach Sarkisian is setting the tone for what he believes can be a championship run in 2025. “I really like our roster,” he said confidently. With 3 strong recruiting classes, portal wins, and impact players returning, Sark believes the pieces are in place. From All-Americans Anthony Hill and Michael Taaffe to rising stars like Colin Simmons and Trey Moore, Texas boasts its deepest, most talented defense yet. “I think championships are won on the defensive side of the ball,” Sark emphasized, and this unit looks ready. But what about the offense?

On offense, the torch has been passed to Arch Manning, backed by SEC rushing leader Tre Wisner and a revamped receiving corps led by DeAndre Moore. So, the offensive line has new faces but plenty of experience ready to rise. Add in special teams stacked with seasoned seniors and a staff with rare continuity, and the ingredients are all there. “Now we’ve got to play like a championship team,” said Sarkisian. So, the mission? Finish what they’ve started. But which assistant coach addition brings the most excitement strictly for on-field impact?

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas staff had the answer

Well, Paul Wadlington couldn’t resist a little humor. “The strictly on-field restriction made me Google around to see if there were any more monkey incidents,” he joked. But jokes aside, his real answer came with high expectations. Wadlington noted hearing great things about Mark Orphey from Rutgers insiders, but it’s the arrival of pass rush specialist LaAllan Clark that has him truly intrigued. “I think he’ll be key in our pass rushers maximizing,” said Wadlington. So, with Texas looking to crank up the heat off the edge, Clark could be the X-factor the defense needs. But Red zone struggles have haunted Texas in the biggest moments.

Yes, twice in two years, the Longhorns had the ball inside the 10 with a shot at a national title, and came up short. When asked if red zone improvement could be the missing piece, Steve Sarkisian didn’t dodge it. “That was a good start, man. Got a couple jabs right there right off the rip,” he joked, before getting serious. “Huge point of emphasis for us.” Then Sarkisian admitted it’s a glaring area the staff has zeroed in on.

“Every year, we look for ways to improve. This is one of them,” he said. So, the message is clear: the margin for greatness is razor-thin, and if Texas wants to finish the job in 2025, red zone execution must rise. “We need to be at our best when our best is needed,” said Sarkisian. So, this season, there’s no room for close calls. Now, let’s see if Sarkisian’s Texas can finally make it count.