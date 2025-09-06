Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Reportedly Set to Make Major Coaching Addition After Enforcing Damage Control Mode

Texas opened the season under the bright lights of Columbus, but the script didn’t go their way. DC Matt Patricia’s relentless defense rattled Arch Manning. Although the Longhorns had a late shot to tie it, the moment slipped away in a 14–7 defeat. Now, it’s damage control mode in Austin. Given that at Texas, a top-10 recruiting class isn’t enough. It’s now national titles or bust. So, the Longhorns are already back on the trail, chasing elite talent to prove they belong in the yearly contender conversation. And this time, to bolster recruiting, Steve Sarkisian is taking a major leap.

Texas once made a strong push to flip 5-star tackle Kodi Greene from Oregon and chased 5-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson against Florida and LSU. Although the Longhorns swung big, those prizes slipped away to other powerhouses. But now, with fresh firepower on the coaching staff, Texas is reloading. And the mission is clear: land program-changing stars and make the 2026 class a statement.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, on September 5, it was reported that the Longhorns are set to add John Herron to the recruiting staff as a scouting consultant. Herron brings SEC and ACC experience. Most recently at Louisville, with previous stops at Florida and FSU, where he served as assistant director of player personnel. Honestly, it’s another savvy hire for Steve Sarkisian, aimed at sharpening Texas’ edge in the talent race. And the interesting part is that Texas isn’t taking a gamble with Herron. It’s following a proven playbook.

Herron’s journey has been a grind. After Dan Mullen cleaned house at Florida in 2017, he quickly resurfaced at FSU for the 2018–19 cycle. But then, by 2019, he was back in Gainesville, running recruiting events and driving the Gators’ social media presence. And the payoff was undeniable: Florida hauled in the nation’s No. 9 class, earned 3 straight bowl trips, and produced NFL names like James Houston, T.J. Slaton, CJ Henderson, Marco Wilson, and Zach Carter. But that’s not all. Herron also helped reel in five-star talents such as Corey Collier and Jason Marshall. Simply put, Herron has a history of stacking talent, and Texas is betting that history will repeat in Austin.

For Texas, recruiting has never been about survival. It’s about dominance. And Steve Sarkisian has already proven he can deliver, stacking four straight top-five classes and locking down the No. 1 group in 2024. So, the formula is clear. Land a headline recruit, like 2026 QB Dia Bell, and let momentum snowball. But even with that success, the Longhorns have watched a few marquee targets slip away. That’s why the arrival of John Herron matters. Now, with recruiting momentum shifting in their favor, Steve Sarkisian is turning the page, eager to see how the Longhorns perform in the battles ahead.

Texas HC shares his outlook on the upcoming game

Shaking off the sting of Week 1, Texas turns the page with its home debut. The Longhorns welcome San Jose State to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Following that, HC Steve Sarkisian isn’t just looking for a win. He’s looking for fresh faces to make their mark.

“We’ve got plenty of guys we’re looking forward to seeing,” said Sarkisian on Thursday. “Guys that I think are ready to step into the fold.” Among them is WR Daylan McCutcheon, a 5-foot-11, 4-star recruit from Texas. Listed as the No. 5 wideout in his class, McCutcheon lit up defenses in high school with 18 TDs in his senior year. Besides this, Sarkisian also highlighted true freshman TEs Emaree Winston and Nick Townsend, praising their strides since arriving in Austin. But what about the Texas defense?

Defensively, the HC pointed to Lance Jackson, a 6-foot-5 edge rusher who saw action in Week 1. And as a five-star prospect from Texarkana, Jackson piled up nine sacks and 63 tackles in his final high school season. But that’s not all. Sarkisian also mentioned the following 2nd-year talents ready to make noise: DBs Kobe Black and Xavier Filsaime, and RBs Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark. Now, with deeper rotations, Saturday could be the first true showcase for the Longhorns’ young core.