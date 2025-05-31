Steve Sarkisian’s True $30M Agenda Revealed by Texas Insider After HC Clears the Air on Roster Report

Who doesn’t believe that deep pockets don’t always mean deep playoff runs? That’s what Steve Sarkisian would have you think, at least. Amid rumors of a $40 million investment in the Texas Longhorns football team, Sarkisian came out swinging, “I wish I had $40 million on our roster. We’d probably be a little bit better team than we are.” Citing “irresponsible reporting,” the head coach contended Texas’s actual figure was closer to $25 million. He said that figure included revenue sharing and NIL deals, a far cry from the eye-popping estimates making the rounds. And now the actual numbers are making a buzz…

It all started when a Houston Chronicle report claimed Steve Sarkisian’s team spent between $40 million on its football team. While that figure included revenue sharing at $20.5 million in revenue sharing, even that raised eyebrows across the sport. Though Sarkisian downplayed the figures, the implication remained: Texas joined Ohio State in the big-spending club, mirroring the Buckeyes’ reported $20 million roster investment. And now, SEC Mike is trying to clear the air on the entire roster expenditure mess. And Bobby Burton puts an end to it once and for all on the SEC Football Podcast.

“We talked a little bit about that with a group of reporters from Texas. He said the $40 million figure was off—maybe some double counting in there about how they got to it. Yeah, I did not think they had gotten to 40 million, but I do believe they’re in the 30s, so I think there’s a little middle ground there, maybe, uh, between the two. But look, Texas is being aggressive in roster management; they are one of the best in the country.” So, it’s pretty clear that Texas didn’t spend $40 million on its roster.

The Longhorns delivered a strong return on investment. They made back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances, edging out Clemson and Arizona State before losing close semifinal games to Washington and Ohio State. “It’s been a great run. I wish I had about another $15 million or so, though. We might have a better roster,” Sarkisian commented. This wasn’t just a joke; it highlighted the growing disparity between spending and success in college football.

And when critics questioned their success, Sarkisian’s response was straightforward. He didn’t deny the spending but shifted the focus to the bigger picture: “The idea to think that a lot of other schools aren’t spending money to get players? It’s the state of college football right now. It is what it is.” He’s right. NIL has turned recruiting into a bidding war, forcing top programs to spend heavily. Sarkisian’s remarks position Texas not as an outlier, but as a participant in this arms race.

While critics focus on the money, Steve Sarkisian emphasizes hard work. And the Longhorns’ recruiting trail proves it. “Texas has 54 or 55 official visitors lined up for the month of June.” Burton said. But what’s turning heads is that now they are competing with the big bullies. And Burton pointed straight at it, saying, “It’s always A&M or Oklahoma. I mean, maybe LSU slips in there, you know, the number one team they’re competing against. 15 players that Texas recruiting have visits lined up to Georgia—that’ll tell you it’s just they’re playing in a different sandbox, right?” So, expenditure isn’t a problem when it gives you such high-end results, right?

Steve Sarkisian lands tough admission

Steve Sarkisian runs Texas like a Fortune 500 CEO, leading a top-tier program with NFL-level resources. This raises a key question: Can championships be bought? Adam Breneman, in a recent Yahoo! Sports interview, didn’t mince words. “Ohio State dropped $20 million on NIL last year,” Breneman said, “but there’s one program nearly doubling that amount of money. We’re entering a new era in college football where NIL budgets are starting to look like NFL salary caps.” His concluding statement was impactful: “Texas is reportedly spending $35–40 million on its 2025 roster. That’s leading the charge.” This massive investment isn’t insignificant; it makes every game a test of whether money buys success.

Arch Manning is the cornerstone of Texas’s massive NIL investment. Despite not having thrown a significant college pass, his NIL valuation nears $6.6 million, reflecting substantial long-term branding potential. This isn’t just hype; it’s a strategic investment. Texas’s NIL plan isn’t just about headlines; it includes a $20.5 million revenue-sharing structure.

Their approach is sophisticated, maximizing every dollar to build a championship roster. This savvy NIL strategy has paid off spectacularly, securing the nation’s top 2025 recruiting class, boasting five five-star recruits. They’re not just recruiting well; they’re assembling an elite team. Sarkisian’s challenge extends beyond coaching; he’s managing high expectations and considerable talent. The Longhorns’ locker room operates like a well-run business, with veterans compensated fairly and freshmen developed strategically. Everyone understands their worth and contribution.

Yet, money can’t tackle or convert third downs; Texas knows this better than most. They’ve seen top teams falter. This roster is brimming with potential, but championships depend on teamwork, health, and execution. Breneman’s point hits home: “My biggest question now is, does the fattest wallet mean you’re gonna win titles as well?” Texas has invested heavily. Now they must deliver on the field, not just on paper.

