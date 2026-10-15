Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Fights Tears in Emotional Message to Nick Saban & Miss Terry

Nick Saban’s documentary has become the talk of the town, bringing back memories of his greatest achievements, iconic moments, and the lives he touched throughout his legendary coaching career. But beyond all the championships and trophies, the documentary highlights Saban’s compassionate side, which fans have witnessed over the years. And one of the latest people to sing his praises is none other than former Alabama OC and current Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian.

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The First Lady of Texas shared a super emotional and personal message about the massive impact Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, had on their family.

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While visiting her old stomping grounds in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the star-studded premiere of the new documentary about Coach Saban, Loreal shared an emotional message in a behind-the-scenes video. She wanted the world to know that behind Saban’s tough, championship-driven personality, there’s a family whose compassion helped turn her and her husband’s lives around.

Reflecting on that incredibly tough time, Loreal highlighted how much the legendary couple meant to them, sharing on Instagram, “There are people who come into your life at exactly the right time. Coach Saban and Miss Terry were those people for us.

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Their friendship, their guidance, and the love they’ve shown our family is all things I’ll always be grateful for!!” She explained that the Sabans essentially rescued them when things didn’t look promising at all, welcoming them with open arms and showing genuine human kindness when they were feeling incredibly isolated.

The backstory to her emotional tribute traces all the way back to 2015, which was the absolute lowest point in Steve Sarkisian’s professional and personal life. Just five games into his season as the head coach of the USC Trojans, Steve was fired following very public struggles with alcoholism.

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With his reputation shattered and his career completely stalled, the vast majority of college football programs didn’t want anything to do with him. That is exactly when Nick Saban stepped in and offered Steve a behind-the-scenes job as an analyst at Alabama, throwing him a lifeline when nobody else would.

A really fun and endearing detail Loreal revealed is that she actually considers herself to be best friends with the famously intense Coach Saban. She joked in her video that she secretly believes she’s closer to him than her husband, Steve, letting fans in on a hidden dynamic that “don’t nobody really know about.”

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This playful confession gave fans a rare glimpse into the incredibly human side of Nick Saban that we didn’t know existed until he retired and started appearing on GameDay.

Steve and Loreal apparently tied the knot in 2020, right when Steve was engineering his life’s biggest career comeback as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

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Steve has often joked that you don’t truly get hired by Saban until you successfully pass a dinner interview with Miss Terry, who acts as the ultimate judge of character.

For the Sarkisians, passing that symbolic “stamp of approval” evolved into a deep, lifelong bond, where they stopped being just employees and instead became fully integrated into the Saban family’s inner circle.

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Today, Steve Sarkisian has risen all the way back to the top of the sport, leading the powerhouse Texas Longhorns program to a No. 1 national ranking before falling short against Oklahoma.

He openly admits that none of his modern success would have been possible without that initial lifeline from Tuscaloosa, which he credits with literally saving his life. Even now, after tough games or big emotional wins, Steve and Loreal still receive supportive and guiding text messages from Miss Terry.

Looking at where the Sarkisian family stood in 2016 compared to where they are today, her immense gratitude is easy to understand. At the documentary premiere, Loreal used her platform to make sure the iconic couple received their flowers, not just for the trophies they won, but for the lives they helped put back together along the way.