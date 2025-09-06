Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Hints at Son’s Name During Texas Game as Fans Spot Unexpected Twist

Texas will play its first home game of the season, and the stands are packed to see the Longhorns redeem themselves. Steve Sarkisian will be hoping that this is the night his run to the National Championship begins. And from the stands, he’ll hear the loudest cheer from his loving wife, Loreal Sarkisian. The fashionista is serving some serious fashion goals for fans, nailing the brief once again. Now a new mom, Loreal is making sure that her love for her son is also expressed through what she does best.

If there were a best-dressed list for Texas games, Loreal would surely top it each night. Every game day, she brings out her spin on the Texas colors. Fans cannot stop raving about these looks, which she regularly posts on her social media. She kicked off her campaign for the season in an all-white look and a classic burnt-orange hat. She also introduced the newest member of the Sarkisian family to Texas football formally, along with it.

Loreal Sarkisian is her usual glamorous self at the Texas-San Jose State game today, dressed in an all-white outfit. She added some oomph to her look with silver accessories. This time, Texas Longhorns’ First Lady sent an ode to the culture by donning a pair of silver-heeled cowboy boots. Loreal also had a classic silver Lady Dior bag and a healthy dose of jewels to complete her look. That’s how you do game day fashion with class. But the star of it all was a bold letter A pendant, which was a clear ode to her son, Amays.

She also posted a series of her looks from the stadium, cheering Texas as she held up the Longhorns sign with her hand. Minimalism has always been her forte, and Loreal is always able to make a statement with very little. She’s always sporting Texas colors during her visits, which is a brilliant way of showing her support for her team. However, even in this minimal look, the star item is sparking a lot of curiosity in fans’ minds.

Fans rave about Loreal Sarkisian’s look, while also spotting a special element

Loreal Sarkisian carefully planned her outfit, highlighting all the right things. Standing out from all that bling was that ‘A’ pendant. One fan wrote, “Baby Boy must have an “A” name. 😍.” Another chipped in with, “Ummmm is the baby’s name Austin?” Austin sounds like a great name for baby boy Sarkisian, which would perfectly reflect their love for Texas football. But Steve and Loreal chose to go a different route. Their son’s unique name was revealed by Steve Sarkisian.

Apart from these, fans tuned in to share their love for Loreal’s look. “🔥Gorgeous as always,” wrote one fan. Truly, there’s rarely a time when Loreal Sarkisian disappoints. And white sure is a color made for her, because she rarely strays away from it. “Here for it alllll season! Stunning! 😍❤️,” another fan shared in the comments.

“She’s out and about! ❤️❤️” one fan wrote on a heartwarming note. Loreal recently revealed to the press that she braved a tough pregnancy with Amays. But after his arrival, Loreal has come out strong and resumed work, serving looks on the regular. She’s back in the grind and is out there to support her husband and the team she so dearly loves.