Steve Sarkisian’s Wife in ‘Tears’ Over Texas Flood as She Rallies Fanbase to Take Action

Though the Texas Longhorns look primed for a brilliant season this year, the state is going through a horrific crisis. “Praying for Central Texas” seems to be the phrase of the hour, as the region is currently battling a tragic flooding, that has already claimed lives. Texas football has acknowledged the crisis, along with figures related to the program. Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal, has also shared her grief and concern, echoing the anguish felt across Texas.

Texas suffered a period of torrential rain on Friday, that has led to the flooding in Central Texas. The Guadeloupe river rose 26 feet within an hour, officials reported. 24 people have sadly passed away because of it, and more than 20 girls from a Christian camp are also nowhere to be found. Austin itself has been warned of a possible flash flood, with its western regions already seeing an influx of water. In this situation, Loreal Sarkisian offers some help to those in need.

Loreal shared a post on her Instagram about how people in Austin can help those affected by the floods. She also had a message that showed how deeply she was affected by the tragedy. “We’ve been dealing with SO much in America lately that has been hard to stomach so when I learned of this news it brought instant tears. My heart hurts! I’m so devastated. We need you real bad Lord! Prayers to all those affected,” her heartfelt message read. Although Loreal is not originally from Texas, her connection to the region runs deep, and her compassion resonates powerfully with the community

Texas football also sent out a message of support for those currently dealing with the impact of the floods. “Praying for Central Texas,” the school’s message read, which was shared by both Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning. In fact, the tragic situation also had Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin extend his support for the crisis.

Lane Kiffin joins hands with Steve and Loreal Sarkisian to stand with Texas

Kiffin has never been associated with Texas. But he was actively making an effort to raise awareness about the horrors the state is currently dealing with. Like Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin also dropped a prayer hands emoji, sharing a video of the affected area. The message along with the post read, “Please pray for search and rescue and for all of our friends and families who lost their babies this morning ❤️❤️ This is the view of my favorite place on the planet. Here yesterday, unrecognizable today. 23 girls still missing and many people close to my heart gone in an instant.”

Rescue workers are working relentlessly to retrieve those caught amid the floods. Children have lost their lives in the catastrophic flood. That, and the fact that those young girls remain missing, are affecting people painfully. President Trump and Vice President Vance have also extended their support to those affected.

The state of Texas is gripped with panic and concern, as areas surrounding the affected region also stand a threat of being caught in the floods. Loreal and Steve Sarkisian, meanwhile, do the best they can to support those in need.