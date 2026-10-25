Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Leaves Nick Saban’s Daughter & Fans Drooling With Sizzling Gucci Attire

Some game-day outfits are all about team colors, while others bring designer fashion into the spotlight. For Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal, the two often go hand in hand. Whether she is showing up to support the Texas Longhorns or sharing a look from a special occasion, she has made luxury fashion a familiar part of her public image. And this time, Gucci was front and center, with a matching outfit that caught the attention of fans and even someone from another well-known college football family.

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Loreal recently set her Instagram grid on fire with a sizzling, all-black ensemble centered around a head-to-toe Gucci look. She paired a sleek Gucci top and matching miniskirt with statement boots, finishing the outfit with a bold Schiaparelli bag. Fans instantly flooded the post, calling the luxury look a total showstopper.

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“No matter what I’m rocking with my Longhorns! We’ve got this,” Loreal wrote on Instagram on October 25.

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She also listed the pieces that made up the outfit: a Gucci top, an Aritzia bodysuit, a Gucci skirt, Gucci boots, and a Schiaparelli bag. The all-black look kept the focus on the matching pieces, while the bag added a different designer touch.

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Among the thousands of fans left drooling over the designer fit, one notable name jumped straight into the comments. Kristen Saban, daughter of legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, could not hide her admiration. “This is my fave omg,” Kristen wrote, giving the head-turning Gucci look her top stamp of approval.

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The exchange also connects two familiar names in college football. Steve Sarkisian previously worked as Alabama’s offensive coordinator under Nick Saban before becoming the head coach at Texas. While the two coaches have their own football stories, their families have also become recognizable figures around the sport.

Sideline fashion has quickly become a major event during the 2026 college football season, and Loreal is leading that shift. As the Texas Longhorns navigate critical SEC game weeks, her high-fashion outfits turn heads every Saturday. Fusing luxury brands like Gucci with gameday spirit has turned her social media pages into must-watch moments for football fans across the country.

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This latest look is not the first time Loreal has turned to Gucci. She has worn the label on other occasions, including an all-black outfit for a birthday dinner with friends. That look featured a Gucci top, miniskirt, boots, and belt, keeping the outfit centered on the same designer.

But Gucci is only one part of her wardrobe. Loreal has also brought a cowgirl-inspired look to the Texas sidelines, pairing leather pants from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2025–26 runway collection with a statement triple-buckle belt and Christian Louboutin boots. A top from Hervé Léger added a touch of burnt orange, tying the outfit back to Texas.

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Her other game-day looks have included pieces from Louis Vuitton, Chloé, Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, Hermès, and Loewe. She has also worn Texas-inspired outfits that mix denim, bold colors, and designer accessories. The labels change, but fashion remains a regular part of how she shows her support for the Longhorns.

Before dominating college football sidelines with her wardrobe, Loreal built her career as a professional wardrobe stylist. That background is why she easily mixes high-end designer pieces with Texas Longhorns burnt orange, keeping her at the center of college football fashion week after week.

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For Loreal, supporting Texas often means finding ways to bring the team’s identity into her outfits without leaving her personal style behind. Burnt orange, statement accessories, and luxury labels have all featured in her game-day looks, while Gucci has remained a recurring favorite.

Her latest Instagram post brought those elements together once again. With a coordinated Gucci outfit, a Schiaparelli bag, and a message backing the Longhorns, Loreal gave fans another glimpse of her style. Kristen Saban’s comment added to the conversation, putting the spotlight on a look that combined designer fashion with Texas pride.