Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Sends Powerful Message to Women Struggling With Self-Doubt

Whether it’s fashion or goodwill messages, Loreal Sarkisian’s Instagram always slays. What less can you expect from the wife of Steve Sarkisian, who’s a wardrobe stylist, a philanthropist, a powerful mother, and the First Lady of Longhorn football. This time, she isn’t just bringing burnt orange back in style, she’s doing it with baby wipes in one hand and a vision board in the other.

Loreal Sarkisian gave birth to a baby boy, Amays, back in April. While most moms are elbow-deep in diapers, the 39-year-old celebrity figure is balancing motherhood, Louis Vuitton, and a mission to save women from drowning in self-doubt. On July 17, she lit up Instagram not just with a jaw-dropping denim one-piece, but with a powerful message.

“The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow, and get better,” she wrote. “One of the most courageous things you can do is to identify yourself, know who you are, and believe in where you’d like to go…. XOLO 🤍.” She’s been candid, vulnerable, and flat out radiant. And what makes her message hit differently is how real it is.

From burnt orange leather skirts on gameday to $2,000 tees and red tracksuits, Loreal Sarkisian is fashion’s equivalent of a 5-star recruit, effortless but elite. Yet, behind the scenes, she has been open about fighting the silent battle that many women face. And that is the pressure to look perfect, be perfect, and hold it all together on social media. “It tears me apart,” she admitted on how draining social media can be. “Everyone should feel love. Everyone should feel enough. Everyone should be encouraged, be inspired.” And her words hold weight because she’s been there.

Out of that struggle, Loreal Sarkisian birthed more than just her son. She also birthed XOLO, a foundation aimed at empowering women to embrace their worth in beauty and fashion. Through it, she met women who seemed to have it all together but are, in her words, “dying on the inside.” And because she’s walked that path, her mission isn’t just performance, it’s personal. “I have not always been perfect,” she confessed. “I have not always done things exactly right. But being strong in my faith has grounded me… At my core, I believe the Lord put us here to help others and to use our gifts.” And for her, the gift is making women feel seen, stylish, and strong. Now, she’s found an even greater purpose with the arrival of her son.

Loreal Sarkisian shares a first with baby Amays

Steve and Loreal Sarkisian’s marriage weathered storms last year, including a quiet joint divorce filing. Fast forward to Mother’s Day 2025, it’s all love and affection again. The Longhorns’ HC drops an emotional photo of a glowing Loreal mid-pregnancy with a simple caption that read, “Happy Mother’s Day. By April, the family had turned the page and welcomed baby Amays. Loreal’s since posted the first glimpse of him this month, snuggled up with her mid-work mode. It’s the duality for us. Fashion mogul one minute, doting mom the next.

Loreal Sarkisian also has a big heart, and what she gives to her community says a lot about her. She’s one of the loudest voices during the Texas flood tragedy, an incident where her strong faith stood front and center. And now, with just weeks to go before Texas football returns, fashion lovers are hyped not only for what the Longhorns will bring but what she will wear doing it. Whatever it is, one thing’s certain. Loreal Sarkisian will show up, show out, and show the world what grace under pressure truly looks like.