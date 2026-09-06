Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Turns Heads at Texas Football Game After Falling Severely Sick

Loreal Sarkisian nearly missed Texas’ season opener. Instead, she showed up at DKR Stadium looking like she had been planning the entrance all week. The wife of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian stepped out Saturday in a crisp white dress, tall Gucci platforms, and a burnt orange handbag. Big hoop earrings, shades, and a curly bob completed the look.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s that time of year again 🤘🏾🧡” Loreal Sarkisian posted on Instagram as she flaunted her style in a carousel of photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

It looked like a normal game-day return for someone who has made Texas football fashion part of the show. But it wasn’t until after she revealed that getting to the stadium had been anything but routine.

“For a lot of you who don’t know, I almost didn’t make it to today,” she said in an Instagram story. “I have been severely under the weather with the flu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the week had been rough enough that she wasn’t sure she would make it to the opener. Then she woke up feeling ready to go. There was also a little reassurance for Texas fans and perhaps a few people wondering about the head coach.

Imago Credit: Loreal Sarkisian Instagram

“You know, I did not get your precious coach sick,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple had spent the week on opposite sides of the house, according to Loreal, keeping their distance so Steve Sarkisian could stay healthy for the opener. He certainly looked healthy enough on the sideline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas had little trouble with Texas State, cruising to a 59-7 victory. The Longhorns topped 500 yards of offense, while the defense forced three turnovers and allowed only one touchdown. They converted 11 of 15 third downs, another sign that the offense was in no mood to ease into the season. And then there was Loreal.

She has been known around Austin as the “First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football,” but the fashion credentials came long before the football connection. Loreal works as a personal stylist and fashion entrepreneur, dressing clients ranging from celebrities to CEOs. Her Texas game-day wardrobe often mixes high-end pieces with Longhorn flavor like tailored jackets, cowboy hats, leather, denim, and plenty of burnt orange.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s look was more understated. Still, fans couldn’t get enough. “Honey, the girls have been waiting, and we did not wait in vain! You did not disappoint! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” one fan wrote.

Another came in with, “Yessss. Thats how you kick us off 🤍🧡🏈🚀”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the royal treatment. “The Queen of Texas has arrived 🏈🤘🏻” another commented.

A fan in the stadium added, “Yaaas queen, I was waiting to see this!!! We are hot in section 102 as well!😆❤️”

And finally, a simple verdict that said, “Love the dress, the bag, the shoes!!! ❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian married in June 2020, when he was Alabama’s OC. The two had previously crossed paths at USC, where Steve coached football, and Loreal worked with the track and field program. She has also helped her husband with his wardrobe, though she refuses to take all the credit as she says “his style has evolved.”

For Loreal, though, this Saturday was about simply making it through the front door. She made it. And Texas gave her a pretty good reason to stay until the final whistle.