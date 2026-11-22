The crowd at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was still settling into its seats when the cameras found Loreal Sarkisian walking the sideline. Texas was about to face Arkansas, the Longhorns sitting at 8-2 and still fighting for a College Football Playoff spot, but the first murmurs that traveled through the stands were not about the matchup. They were about the bag on her shoulder.

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According to Shopbop, the Monse Football Bag cost $890. It was shaped like a football, made of cowhide with silver-tone hardware, a zip top, adjustable straps, and the unmistakable lacing detail across the top, sat against a more restrained Givenchy look completed by Saint Laurent shoes.

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For a woman whose game-day wardrobe has included a $9,275 Schiaparelli trench, a $17,000 Hermes Constance, and head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, the football purse felt like the deliberate finishing touch. It was classic, not loud.

The rest of the outfit stayed true to the understated version of her usual approach. The Givenchy pieces kept the silhouette clean. The Saint Laurent footwear grounded it. The Monse bag did the rest of the work. Loreal, a personal stylist who also handles her husband’s game-day wardrobe, has long mixed high fashion with Longhorn identity.

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Texas delivered the performance that matched the mood. The Longhorns rolled to a 45-3 victory, improving to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC. Arch Manning completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score.

The defense forced a pick-six. By the time the final whistle blew, the bag that had drawn early attention was part of a larger picture: a coach’s wife whose style has become a weekly side story, and a team that needed a clean win at home.

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“That’s when you know you understand the spirit and are ready for some action,” one observer noted as the images circulated. Fans who have come to expect runway-level looks from the First Lady of Texas Football immediately clocked the piece.

“The bag is perfect,” one commenter wrote under her Instagram post. Another added, “Only Loreal could make a football bag look that expensive and that Texas at the same time.”

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Loreal has never treated game days as background. She has posted “Happy Game Day” messages with detailed brand breakdowns, shared stories about almost missing the opener while fighting the flu and later admitted she wished she could have been in Las Vegas for Formula 1 the same weekend Texas hosted Arkansas. “

Wish I could have been in two places at once. Missing being at F1 this weekend,” she wrote in a story the next day. She still showed up in Austin, bag included.

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The Monse piece is not the most expensive accessory she has carried this season. That distinction still belongs to the Hermes bag from the Halloween-adjacent Mississippi State game. What the $890 football purse did was prove the finishing touch does not always have to be the priciest item. It simply has to fit the day. Fans who follow her outfits closely noticed the difference right away.

“Love that it’s actually a football,” one supporter commented. “She’s always on theme without trying too hard.” Others pointed out how the bag worked with the Givenchy pieces without competing with them.

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For Loreal, the look continued a pattern that has made her one of the most watched sideline figures in college football. She mixes Western touches, designer labels, and Texas colors depending on the week. The football bag was the most literal version of that approach yet. It required no extra explanation once the cameras found it.