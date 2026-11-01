Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Turns Heads with Halloween Outfit & $17,000 Accessory at Texas vs. Miss. State

Halloween night usually means costumes in the stands, but Texas fans had a different kind of look to talk about before the Longhorns hosted Mississippi State at Darrell K. Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium. Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of head coach Steve Sarkisian and known as the First Lady of Texas Football, shared her game-day outfit online.

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“Happy Game Day! A special thank you to @rootsoffight for my new Texas letterman jacket! Officially my new favorite! A little festive tonight. Hook ’em Horns!” Loreal Sarkisian wrote in the caption of an Instagram post with a couple of images on November 1.

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The jacket came from Roots of Fight, but the bag in the images drew just as much attention. According to Jewels Aficionado, it is a Hermès Noir Constance 18 in Epsom leather with gold hardware, priced at $17,000. The bag’s adjustable strap lets it be worn on the shoulder or crossbody.

None of this is out of character for her, as she often posts designer looks from Texas game days, and her outfit for the Red River Rivalry on October 10 included a Schiaparelli triple-buckle belt, Schiaparelli leather pants from the Fall/Winter runway collection, a Hervé Léger top and a horseshoe necklace from Korman Fine Jewelry.

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Fashion is also her profession. Loreal was a track and field athlete in Tallahassee, Florida, and now works as a stylist, helping celebrities and business executives choose outfits.

“I know people probably only see me as a fashionista and in the fashion industry, but for forever I was an athlete,” Loreal Sarkisian said in a January 2025 interview to WFAA.

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She has also said she has always been part of the sports world, which helps explain why a Texas letterman jacket sits at the center of her latest look.

Loreal’s outfit for the Florida game on October 17 shows how far she takes it. Her Instagram caption read, “Feels good to be back in DKR.”

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She wore an Alice + Olivia bodysuit with a Louis Vuitton skirt, scarf and bag, Chloé boots and Bottega Veneta sunglasses. In September game, against Tennessee, she went with a Givenchy shirt, Acne Studios pants, Hermès boots, a Loewe bag and a Sue Gragg necklace.

The statement looks go back to the start of the season. She wore a white dress for the home opener and a gold denim outfit for the Vanderbilt game.

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“I was like, dang, I’ve been doing this for a long time, but okay, great,” Loreal said about the attention her outfits get and that she’s glad fans like it.

Fans filled the comments with praise for the outfit.

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“This is the highlight of my week—love seeing your looks!” one fan commented.

Her outfit posts have become a regular part of Texas game days. Her Instagram account has around 183K followers.

“Whew, this is tough! Love this fit!” another fan wrote.

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The letterman jacket was the center of the look, and Loreal called it her new favorite in the caption. The black Hermès bag was the only other piece she highlighted.

“So simple but one of her best outfits yet!” a third fan commented.

That fits when compared with her Red River look, which leaned on runway leather and Louboutin stilettos.

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“I’m not big on celebrating Halloween; however, I would rock this look, fo’ sho’!!!! The Loreal S. representing!!! Hook ‘em horns!” another fan wrote.

Loreal described the outfit as a little festive for the night and closed her caption with the Hook ’em Horns call. She has also made the hand sign at a fashion event in Paris.

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-3, improving to 6-2, with their next game against the Missouri Tigers on November 7.