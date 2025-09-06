Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Turns Heads With Louis Vuitton Bag and Cowboy Hat Before Texas Week 2 Game

Texas fans were eager for the Arch Manning era to begin with a bang, but the Longhorns got hit by a tough 14-7 loss to Ohio State. Now, Week 2 brings San Jose State to Austin, and Steve Sarkisian won’t be alone on the sidelines, as his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, will be right there to hype him up. As she’s back in business months after welcoming their first child, Amays, in April, she’s making a stylish return. And Loreal recently discussed her “very scary” birth experience, but now she’s back in action, bringing back her OG style in Texas spirit, ready to bring her energy to Darrell K Royal.

Cheering from the sidelines, ‘The First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football’, Loreal, will be right by Coach Sark and the team in Week 2. After missing the Ohio State game, she’s back and ready to make a statement. Loreal is returning to the sidelines, and she’s set to impress fans with her iconic game day fashion. She announced her comeback in style, dropping an epic video. Sporting Daisy Dukes, a white tank, cowboy boots, and a Longhorns logo cowboy hat, she captioned the post, “The wait is over; Game Day Fashion is on the way 📍XOLO 🤍.”

But Loreal Sarkisian didn’t just share a look; she created a whole vibe. She posted on Instagram with her Louis Vuitton bag and cowboy hat, adding the caption: “Less of going with the flow and more of becoming it 📍XOLO 🤍.” This post instantly created hype, with fans going crazy over her fashion goal they’d been waiting for. And let’s not forget her ties with LV go way back in time, and Paris Fashion Week highlighted it. She arrived in France with LV luggage and attended runway shows and Re-See events, offering fans a glimpse of Pharrell and Nigo’s Fall-Winter 2025 collaboration. She looked right at home, just like she belonged in the front row with Anna Wintour.

Loreal, never one to do things by halves, went all out with a Louis Vuitton men’s collection ensemble, topped off with the $2,800 Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Alma BB bag. It was a look that screamed luxury and certainly stopped people in their tracks. Fans quickly started to both poke fun at and admire the fit, suggesting that even Steve Sarkisian, frequently praised as one of college football’s best-dressed coaches, might struggle to compete with his wife’s fashion sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loreal Sarkisian (@lorealsarkisian)

But her return was not that straightforward. Loreal bravely shared her pregnancy experience, detailing the challenges she faced. On her YouTube channel, she candidly discussed the uncertainty and fear she endured before giving birth to her son, Amays, in April. An emergency C-section was required due to a drop in his heart rate, leaving her emotionally vulnerable. “I cried many, many, many, many, many days, and the only reason I’m not crying now is because I’m trying to make sure I can really speak to this journey, in hopes that I can let someone know it’s okay to not be okay, whatever the scenario is,” she said.

Now, Loreal is focused on healing and hope, assuring fans that Amays is “thriving” despite the complications. She aimed to normalize the less-than-perfect aspects of pregnancy, stating, “Pregnancy looks different for everyone, and it’s okay if it was beautiful and you loved it and it was great, and it’s also okay if it absolutely sucked and you hated it.” Highlighting how society often glosses over the difficult realities behind the idealized image of pregnancy. This was her and Steve’s first child together; although they briefly separated earlier in the summer, they reconciled and are now co-parenting. And, now that she’s making a return on the sidelines, fans are nothing but excited.

Fans are going crazy over Loreal Sarkisian’s look

Loreal Sarkisian’s sideline style is so consistently on point, it’s practically a fashion masterclass. She doesn’t just arrive; she makes a statement. Unsurprisingly, fans are loving it, with comments like, “Hey gorgeous 😍.” And frankly, it’s well-deserved. Loreal effortlessly blends Texas flair with high-end style in a way few can. From cowboy boots with designer outfits to eye-catching accessories, she makes it look easy. Fans instantly recognize the vibe, with one exclaiming, “ooohh chileeeeeee 😍😍😍😍😍.”

She really knows how to level up her style game. One week, it’s high-fashion vibes, the next she’s rocking luxury essentials. Take her Louis Vuitton collection, for example—it’s iconic. A fan even commented, “You can never go wrong with a fringe Louis Vuitton bag 😍.” But it’s more than just the outfits; it’s her presence. Loreal carries herself like she owns the room, and honestly, she does. Her confidence shines through, which explains the love: “HER 😍🔥😍🔥.” That mix of style and self-assuredness is what makes her so captivating.

At the end of the day, Loreal’s style is more than just clothes; it’s about energy, strength, and living life to the fullest. Her fans see this and express their appreciation, like, “Titled: Living in the Love that you Evoke! Constantly sharing and receiving! 🙌🏾🤎.” She’s not just impacting Texas football games; she’s shaping trends.