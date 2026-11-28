Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, has become a key feature of Texas game days. For the Longhorns’ rivalry clash with the Aggies, she again impressed fans with a designer ensemble featuring a reported $7,480 Chanel statement bag.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Loreal completed the look with a rich brown Saint Laurent coat and matching boots, combining different luxury labels for her appearance ahead of Texas’ Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loreal shared pictures of her Thanksgiving weekend game-day outfit on Instagram ahead of the Texas-Texas A&M matchup.

The standout accessory was a black Chanel bag featuring a distinctive star-shaped silhouette, quilted detailing, and a chain strap. Reportedly valued at $7,480, the statement piece added another luxury element to her already designer-heavy appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy Game Day! I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving! Feeling especially grateful for all of you and the continued love and support you show me. Now, let’s go Texas! Hook ’em Horns! 🤘🏾🧡 Coat – Saint Laurent. Boots – Saint Laurent. Bag – Chanel,” Loreal Sarkisian wrote in an Instagram post.

The caption confirmed her choice of designers while her photographs offered a closer look at how she brought the three pieces together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chanel accessory was not the only expensive-looking element of Loreal’s appearance.

Her brown Saint Laurent coat featured a long, structured silhouette with a textured suede-like finish, giving the outfit a rich, autumn-inspired appearance. The double-breasted front and wide lapels added to its overall design.

ADVERTISEMENT

She paired it with black knee-high Saint Laurent boots, keeping the footwear consistent with the darker tones of her handbag. The combination allowed the brown outerwear to stand out without introducing too many competing elements.

The star-shaped Chanel bag also brought a different visual detail to the outfit. Its quilted surface and chain strap contrasted with the softer appearance of the coat, making it a noticeable accessory rather than simply another designer addition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loreal’s latest appearance also fits into a familiar pattern of designer-led game-day outfits. As the wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, she regularly shares her looks on Instagram while showing support for the Longhorns.

Her previous game-day appearances have included labels such as Schiaparelli, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Christian Louboutin. She has also showcased Chanel accessories on multiple occasions, making the luxury fashion house a recurring part of her wardrobe.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry, however, her latest combination brought together a statement Chanel accessory and two Saint Laurent pieces.

The outfit arrived on an important occasion for Texas football. The Longhorns entered their rivalry meeting against Texas A&M ranked No. 3 nationally, with the regular season approaching its conclusion and postseason opportunities becoming increasingly important.

While Steve Sarkisian’s attention remained on the matchup, Loreal offered followers a glimpse of her Thanksgiving game-day preparations. Her Instagram caption also carried a message of gratitude before turning attention towards the Longhorns.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Chanel bag providing the standout accessory and Saint Laurent completing the rest of the ensemble, Loreal added another designer-focused appearance to her game-day wardrobe.

Loreal Sarkisian’s latest game-day appearance received an enthusiastic response from Instagram followers, with several users sharing their appreciation for her designer ensemble. The comments highlighted different aspects of her latest fashion choice.

“Fav look of the season!” one follower commented. The reaction suggested that Loreal’s latest ensemble had become a standout among her recent fashion appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“100/10 👑” another follower wrote, giving the outfit an enthusiastic rating and adding to the positive response.

“She’s on an investigation… for the win 🕵🏻‍♀️” read another comment, bringing a playful touch to the discussion surrounding her appearance.

“WOWWWW 🔥🔥🔥” one more Instagram user reacted, expressing excitement over Loreal’s latest game-day styling.

“You ain’t let us down yet🔥🫡” another follower commented, praising her consistency and showing appreciation for her fashion choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a reported $7,480 Chanel statement piece and a luxe Saint Laurent combination, Loreal Sarkisian brought another standout look to Texas game day. As followers praised her latest appearance, could this be one of her most memorable game-day fashion moments yet?