Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Makes Strong Statement With All Black as Texas Back in Playoffs Hunt

Another Saturday, another style statement from Loreal Sarkisian. While Steve Sarkisian’s Texas’ win against Vanderbilt strengthened its push to jump back into the playoff conversation, Loreal secured her own victory in the fashion game. Loreal Sarkisian, freshly 40 and forever flawless, keeps proving she’s the true MVP of game-day glam.

At Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, she turned the sidelines into a runway for Texas’ big matchup against Vanderbilt. Rocking an all-black bold denim look with striking gold buttons, Loreal made casual feel couture, and her burnt-orange purse, complete with a face design, added the perfect pop of personality. She posted it with the caption, “It feels good to be back in DKR 🤘🏽 Happy Game Day.”

This season, she’s delivered look after look, from a crisp white dress dazzling in the end zone to repping Texas pride all the way in Paris with a fierce Hook ’em Horns pose. Remember when she stepped out in a bold, non-Texas color combo? Although the mismatched colors left some fans scratching their heads. However, others couldn’t help but cheer her on. “If anyone can make blue work at a Longhorn game, it’s Loreal,” commented one fan.

Yet, the First Lady of Texas Football’s game-day appearances aren’t just about fashion. Her return to the sidelines for the Red River Rivalry had fans buzzing, especially after she missed the tough losses to Florida and OSU. Although many fans jokingly call her Texas’ “good luck charm.” But after Saturday’s game, that nickname feels spot-on. With her back on the sidelines, the Longhorns came out blazing.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad exploded to a 17–0 lead after the first quarter, and QB Arch Manning wasted no time, launching a 75-yard TD strike to Ryan Wingo on the very first play. Honestly, Manning was in full command, throwing 8 of 11 for 144 yards in the first quarter alone. But does that win really put Texas back in the playoff race?

Steve Sarkisian’s squad’s playoff chances

From preseason favorites to flirting with playoff elimination, Texas’ season has been a rollercoaster. But in Saturday’s matchup, the Longhorns edged out the Commodores 34-31, and that win proves they’re back in the mix. Now, with a 7-2 record and a four-game winning streak, Texas is showing they’re ready to fight for the conference crown.

Coming to the game against Vanderbilt, Texas dominated early, flashing their offensive firepower right from the first snap. While Manning went 25-for-33, throwing for 328 yards, RB Quintrevion Wisner powered past 100 yards with a rushing TD. With that, the Longhorns piled up 428 total yards.

Even defensively, Texas looked sharp early, racking up 60 tackles and holding the Commodores at bay 31-10 going into the 4th quarter. Although the fourth quarter tested Texas’ resolve as the opponent staged a furious comeback, scoring three quick TDs to close the gap. But the Longhorns held strong, securing a vital victory that keeps their CFP hopes alive.

Up next, Texas heads into a bye week before finishing the season with a brutal stretch. In November, they will face Georgia in Athens, Arkansas at home, and then the fierce rivalry showdown with Texas A&M, and these three games will define Texas’ postseason fate.