Steve Spurrier Backs 11,970-yd Ex-SEC QB as $7.3B Franchise Quietly Moves On From Veteran Star

A former SEC quarterback is turning heads in New York, and his comfort in the no-huddle has been electric, a carryover from his SEC days. Yes, he carved up second-team defenses with ease, stacking back-to-back TD drives like it was routine. On top of that, even under heat, he stayed cool, earning one of the highest preseason grades from PFF when blitzed. So now, the New York Giants head coach, Brian Daboll, isn’t rushing the timeline, but the buzz is real. And fans are already calling for his shot sooner rather than later. Now it seems the $7.3B franchise is quietly moving on from its veteran star. And here comes a new voice of praise to back it all up…

On August 19, during an appearance on Another Dooley Noted Podcast, SEC legend Steve Spurrier didn’t hold back when Pat Dooley asked about Jaxson Dart. Spurrier lit up at the mention, pointing to his sharp weekend showing. “Yeah, they really like him. And again, he goes back there and makes decisions. He gives a little quick look and then lets it go. So, he looks like he is ready to be the Giant quarterback. And, who knows, they may be pretty decent this year. It’s amazing. They’ve stayed with their coach [Dabo Swinney] a long time,” said Spurrier. But Dart isn’t the Giants’ starter. That role still belongs to a veteran, who’s running the show while the rookie continues to turn heads in the background.

Well, the Giants looked sharp in their preseason clash, torching the Jets 31-12 with an offense that finally found its rhythm. Starting QB Russell Wilson dropped vintage deep balls, while rookie Jaxson Dart played with poise that belied his age. Now, together they kept the unit humming, a promising sign as New York gears up for its final dress rehearsal. On top of that, the Giants’ offense is buzzing again, with Brian Daboll dialing it up and new weapons like Theo Johnson and Malik Nabers flashing. But the real spark came off the field.

A quick IG story showed Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito, and Jaxson Dart walking together at the facility, “New York Ball” glowing in the backdrop. Although the clip felt lighthearted, the absence of Wilson spoke volumes; three QBs moving in sync, while the starter seemed out of step. However, that hallway stroll said it all. Wilson is the steady hand in the huddle, but behind him, DeVito, Winston, and Dart walk shoulder-to-shoulder, showing unity and depth. So, no drama, just backups building culture while the veteran sets the tone. And why not Wilson?

Here’s the thing, Russell Wilson has wasted no time showing New York what he still has left in the tank. In Week 1, he eased in with a clean 6-for-7, 28-yard outing. Then, a week later, he uncorked an 80-yard moon shot to Beaux Collins, flashing vintage deep-ball touch. On top of that, through two games, Wilson is hitting on over 85% of his throws and proving the big-play magic isn’t gone; it just found a new home in blue. But Dart isn’t far behind.

Yes, don’t sleep on the rookie. First-rounder Jaxson Dart has been dialed in; 26-of-35 for 291 yards, two passing scores, and one on the ground. Then, game 2 was his statement: 14-of-16 and a 123.2 rating. So smooth in the pocket. Deadly accurate. And poise well beyond his years. Honestly, the kid looks built for the spotlight. But despite turning heads all camp, Jaxson Dart’s role is clear; he’s the understudy.

The former SEC QB’s latest move

Russell Wilson may be the captain of the ship, but the spotlight keeps drifting toward Jaxson Dart. And the reason? His second preseason outing wasn’t just solid; it was a statement. The rookie lit up MetLife in his home debut, firing 14-of-16 for 137 yards, dropping a TD through the air, and bulldozing in another on the ground within minutes. And the crowd felt the spark.

Following that, Dart’s quick reads, clean mechanics, and fearless mobility had fans buzzing. To be honest, it’s the exact glimpse of upside the Giants envisioned when they invested heavily in him, proof that the future might be closer than anyone expected. But for now, New York is threading the needle.

Wilson holds the reins, but Dart is learning under the bright lights in real time. That balance brings stability today, and intrigue tomorrow. So, the question lingers: Is preseason magic enough to speed up the rookie’s rise, or will the Giants ride with the veteran plan a little longer?