Steve Spurrier Doubles Down on Arch Manning Stance With Bold Heisman Message

They say diamonds are formed under immense pressure, and Arch Manning is starting to sparkle. After waiting for two years, the Texas quarterback is stepping up to take over the reins after Quinn Ewers’ move. Calm, accurate, and deadly effective, Manning’s name is already in Heisman talks, and he’s projected as a top-10 NFL Draft pick. This early buzz drew skepticism from Heisman winner and coach Steve Spurrier, who questioned Manning’s rapid rise and even his comparison to Ewers. But now, Spurrier appears to be eating his words, finally buying Manning’s hype.

Just a few weeks ago, Steve Spurrier threw cold water on Arch Manning hype, stating his hype was more a result of his last name than his caliber. “They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman,” he said. “If he’s that good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year?” To Spurrier, it didn’t add up that if Arch Manning is truly a “generational talent,” then why was he backing up Quinn Ewers, a seventh-round NFL Draft pick, during a high-stakes playoff run?

Spurrier implied some concerns regarding the coaching choices made at Texas. “You’ll have to ask Coach Sarkisian why,” he said. “Hopefully, he’d say, ‘Because we thought this one was better than that one.’” But it looks like he’s finally convinced by Arch Manning’s Heisman buzz, as he didn’t mince words before doubling down on it. “If DJ Lagway doesn’t win the Heisman, I hope Arch Manning wins it,” Spurrier said on Another Dooley Noted Podcast. And then he also explains the entire notion behind him questioning Manning’s capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, Coach Spurrier wasn’t trying to criticize Arch Manning’s skills, but it was about giving both of his QBs an equal chance to shine. Talking about his coaching days, he said, “I wasn’t trying to criticize anybody, but it’s just a different viewpoint than I had as a coach. I guess my heyday as a coach was between ’89 and ’96. Our teams won, let’s see, seven in eight years we won the conference championship. The one at Duke—two quarterbacks played that year, Billy Ray and David Brown. Now Billy got hurt a little bit, but Dave Brown came in, and he played so well—I mean, he was going to stay in there. So each of them won three games.”

AD

Coach Spurrier’s key strategy was simple: “When I coached, if one guy is struggling and I had another guy just as good, right? Man, he’s in the game. He’s in the game, and if he’s really continuing to play well, he’ll stay in. If not, we’ll go back to the other guy.” This gives both of them equal opportunity. But here in Texas case, despite inconsistencies and those 12 interceptions, Steve Sarkisian never left Quinn Ewers side.

via Imago College Football Playoff- Texas – Clemson Austin, TX USA, 21.12.2024 Texas quarterback Arch Manning 16 warms up on the field before the start of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Colemanx

But Arch Manning isn’t just relying on his family name or the hype around him. He is actually making efforts to shine bright as a starter. At the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana, Arch Manning revealed he’s studying two NFL stars: Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. This film work shows his dedication to improving and becoming a more versatile quarterback as he prepares to lead Texas.

Asked about his quarterback role models, Manning immediately named Allen and Burrow, calling them “those are my guys,” “elite competitors,” and “fun to watch.” He clearly admires their different playing styles and is learning from both. And just like that, the hype keeps on building around his success.

Arch Manning’s hype train gets another push

Arch Manning isn’t just a name on the Texas depth chart anymore; he’s the focal point of one of college football’s most anticipated seasons. After two years backing up Quinn Ewers, Manning takes over as the starting quarterback with immense expectations. Brief appearances last year hinted at his potential, a potential now garnering national attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA TODAY’s National College Football Columnist, Blake Toppmeyer, recently ranked Manning as the SEC’s top quarterback. “This ranking is based on Manning’s potential for a lofty ceiling after he looked the part of budding star in two spot starts and backup opportunities last season. He should be ready to break out in Year 3 playing for Steve Sarkisian, one of the nation’s top quarterback developers.” Toppmeyer said.

Despite his impressive moments, such as a five-touchdown game and key red-zone plays, Arch was a valuable contributor, not just a bench warmer. In the Georgia game, when the pressure mounted, Steve Sarkisian benched Quinn Ewers following two costly turnovers and an inefficient 6-of-12 passing performance. Sark didn’t hesitate to shake things up, proving he’s not afraid to call a spade a spade. That moment gave Arch the opportunity to step up and prove his worth. Now, you know why Blake Toppmeyer has Manning’s name on the top of his list.

Arch Manning’s impressive stats—61 of 91 completions for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions—justify the hype. Despite limited playing time, these numbers highlight why Texas expects him to lead them to a championship. Coached by Steve Sarkisian and boasting a talented roster, the Longhorns are serious contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

We’ll soon see if the Arch Manning era lives up to expectations; Texas kicks off the 2025 season against defending champion Georgia. The pressure’s immense from the start, but with Manning at quarterback, expectations are sky-high.