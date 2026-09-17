Still Not Over Maryland Firing, James Franklin Takes Dirty Dig at HC Mike Locksley Before Week 3 Game

Saturday’s Virginia Tech-Maryland matchup was already a battle between two unbeaten 2-0 teams, driven by defensive battles and early-season momentum. Then James Franklin added another layer. With an old coaching rivalry involving Maryland’s Mike Locksley resurfacing, Franklin offered subtle tactical observations during his media availability, which some interpreted as advice for the Terps ahead of their Week 3 clash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ahead of their fated meeting, Hokies head coach James Franklin spoke to the media about Maryland’s pass-catchers who have caught his eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I’m the head coach at Maryland, I’m telling the offense to get the ball out quickly. That’s already what they do a ton of is perimeter screens,” said the Hokies head coach.

This tactical focus on quick releases, often designed to neutralize aggressive pass rushes, highlights how Franklin views Maryland’s strategy against Virginia Tech’s defensive front.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments appear aimed at Maryland’s talented wide receiver corps, particularly Abdul-Rahim Gladding, who has hauled in 14 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns this season. Kaleb Webb has added six catches for 69 yards, after recording 22 receptions for 318 yards and two scores last year. Chris Durr Jr. has also made an impact, tallying 16 receptions for 147 yards this season.

So, why do Franklin’s comments carry so much weight, especially with the matchup looming? The answer lies in the history between the two head coaches. Franklin and Locksley worked together as assistants at Maryland during separate stints in the early 2000s, giving their latest meeting a connection that stretches far beyond Saturday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

That history took a major turn in 2009, when Franklin was named head coach-in-waiting under Ralph Friedgen.

Although Franklin was never fired by Maryland, a change in athletic director altered Maryland’s long-term succession plans, leading Franklin to depart for Vanderbilt in 2011 rather than taking over the Terrapins. His departure ultimately left the door open for Locksley’s return to College Park years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their back-and-forth peaked in 2024, when Franklin was at the helm of Penn State. That night, his team defeated Maryland 44-7. With seconds left and backups on the field, Penn State still threw a 15-yard touchdown pass, stretching the lead from 38-7 to 44-7. Afterward, Locksley confronted Franklin with a tense handshake and later called the late score “bullst.”

After that tense game in 2024, this will be the first time Franklin’s team meets Maryland again. Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Locksley was asked by the media whether he had moved on from the 2024 game and his relationship with Franklin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got a lot of respect for James,” Locksley said. “He’s won everywhere he’s been, but this won’t be about James and Locks. This will be about the players that he has and the players I have that know a lot about each other. That’s a storyline I’m more into.”

“But like I said, the game here will have nothing to do with the personal,” Locksley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

From a program perspective, the Week 3 clash carries significant weight for Locksley, as Maryland looks to build momentum following consecutive 4-8 finishes. While university leadership has maintained support for Locksley, a buy-out structure of approximately $13 million underscores the stakes surrounding his tenure.

Meanwhile, James Franklin has the Virginia Tech Hokies off to a 2-0 start in his first season at the school. It marks the first time Virginia Tech has won its opening two games of a season since 2021, giving Franklin a strong foundation heading into the Week 3 showdown.