“Still Trying to Figure It Out”: James Franklin Confesses to Major Virginia Tech Concern

James Franklin at Virginia Tech now has a personal football office, something Brent Pry didn’t have in his time. With that $192k luxury, though, Franklin isn’t just sitting around. The aim is to build a roster that dominates physically. A squad with defensive players capable of single-handedly ‘erasing’ opponents’ passing and rushing options and limiting space. Maybe something like what Franklin had with Penn State in 2016. At VT, though, it’s still a work in progress.

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“That was a national championship caliber type of team. How far are you at Virginia Tech from that?” Urban Meyer asked Franklin on his Triple Option Podcast on June 25. The new Virginia Tech head coach is confident about his roster after landing an impressive 6th-ranked transfer class. Never mind, he also has a 26th-ranked high school class this year. The only problem for Franklin at Blacksburg is identifying those ‘erasers’ on the roster.

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“We had erasers,” James Franklin said about his 2016 PSU team. “I think we’re in a position now where our depth—I like our depth. We were able to keep the right players, and then we brought in other guys. So I think we have a chance to have legitimate two-and-a-half- to three-deep at pretty much every position. What I don’t know at this point, coach, is how many true erasers do we have in those big games.”

James Franklin joined Penn State in 2014, and in just two years, he produced one of the best defenses in the post-Paterno era. PSU’s 2016 roster featured standout players such as Saquon Barkley (RB), Trace McSorley (QB), and Mike Gesicki (TE). On top of that, players like Brandan Bell (LB), Marcus Allen (S), and Jason Cabinda (LB) made PSU’s defense an elite ‘eraser’ unit.

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Not only were the players game changers in big games, but they also erased mistakes through sheer physical dominance. Right from elite shutdown coverage to the DL group, headed by Garrett Sickels, being world-class when generating pressure. The scoring defense ranked 7th nationally, allowing just 16.5 points per game, and also stood 7th nationally in TFLs. No wonder the team went on to win the Big 10 title that year. Now, at VT, Franklin wants the same quality.

“That’s what I’m still trying to figure out,” Franklin said about identifying ‘erasers’ on his roster. “How are they going to be in the biggest moments? So, still need some time to figure that out in training camp and early in the season, but I do like our depth.”

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Virginia Tech has some standout defensive names, and many of them have proven their physicality. Defensive tackle Elhadj Fall produced 25 tackles and 3.5 TFLs last season for VT and returns this year. Then there is Kemari Copeland (DT). He was one of the main architects of VT’s D-line last year as he notched 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 7.5 TFLs. Retaining him was an obvious choice for Franklin when he arrived.

As for transfers, Franklin has brought in Keon Wylie (LB) from Penn State. Last year, he notched 28 tackles and had 3 QB hurries. Now in his final year of eligibility, Wylie will be a key player on defense. Curtis Jones Jr. (DE) is another player James Franklin has brought to man that ‘eraser’ unit. Last year with West Virginia, he had 23 tackles, 3 TFLs, and a sack.

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Franklin has all the pieces this year. All he needs from them now is to prove it when the pressure is on.