“Stop Blaming”: Bryce Underwood’s Former Coach Gives Kyle Whittingham Jim Harbaugh Reality Check to Save Michigan QB

Bryce Underwood’s high school coach, Connor Stalions, did not just talk about his former quarterback. He talked about the early 2020s. Back then, Michigan was a powerhouse, and he used the old coaches as his proof. Now, in Kyle Whittingham’s first year, after a Week 5 loss, his message was simple: something is missing.

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“Michigan is 3-2. Fans are rightfully emotional,” Connor Stalions said in his recent X update. “The offense isn’t moving the ball. QB play needs to be better. The run game needs to be better. All of these things can be true. But at some point, you have to stop blaming the symptoms and identify the root cause.”

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The stats back up his statement. Michigan’s 5.39 yards per play ranks 106th nationally, alongside nine turnovers in just five games. For the most part, Underwood has relied on Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan, who have produced 268 and 446 receiving yards, respectively, and combined for five touchdowns.

Still, Underwood himself is not exactly living up to the hype in his sophomore year. Currently, his 881 passing yards rank him 81st among all QBs. He’s also thrown four interceptions in the process. Still, perhaps the most surprising is his 94th ranking in touchdown passes, with five.

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“This is college football. You need the talent, but you need the leadership to empower the talent. There were 3 current NFL Head Coaches empowering the talent in 2021-23,” Stalions continues in the X post. “One is the current Super Bowl champ, with 2 other former Michigan staffers as ST Coordinator and Defensive Run Game Coordinator. Right now, we’re not seeing anything close to that.”

Stalions highlighted how the 2021-2024 era was packed with Jim Harbaugh, Mike Macdonald, and Jesse Minter, all elite NFL coaches today. During the same time, Stalions was also at Michigan as an analyst between 2022 and 2023, which highlights his insight into matters.

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This was also the time when Michigan won three straight Big Ten titles under Harbaugh. Among these years, 2022 particularly stood out with the Wolverines averaging 40+ points in every game.

They finished that year with 68 touchdowns and 566 points. Compared to that, Whittingham’s first five games have averaged only 23 points thus far. Their 180.9 passing yards per game would need to see an increase if the team is expecting results anytime soon.

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Whittingham is very aware of this situation and spoke about how it is a process to try to arrive at the right strategy after the game.

“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Whittingham said after the 20-14 loss to Minnesota. “I’ve been in this profession 40-plus years, and this is maybe the biggest challenge I’ve had. And we will get it figured out. I promise you that… right now, we have a lot of answers that we’ve got to come up with because we’ve got so many deficiencies.”

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While fans were hoping for more positives after Michigan scored two touchdowns before halftime in the last game, there were surprisingly no more points scored until the end of the game. Connor Stalions may have a reason for that with his formation analysis.

The coach also pointed out in another post that the team continues to use 3×0 and 2×0 formations. This had a negative impact as it left an entire side of the offense without a single eligible receiver. These are not the usual 3×1 or 2×2 looks. When Michigan keeps using them, opposing defenses can quickly identify where they do not have to worry.

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That perhaps also explains why Underwood’s completion rate stands out for the wrong reasons at under 60% thus far. A couple of his fumbles have also resulted in turnovers this year, leading to further cause for concern.