“Stop Spreading Lies”: Deion Sanders’s Ex-Wife Addresses Abuse Allegations Behind Their Divorce

When Deion and Pilar Sanders parted ways in 2013, their split quickly turned into a painful public battle. Even now, 13 years after their legal separation, Pilar finds herself fighting off harsh rumors. She is still working hard to clear her name from the heavy shadows of their past courtroom drama.

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When a video of Shelomi Sanders’ high school graduation began circulating on social media, people realized there was a rather uncomfortable moment involving Deion and Pilar Sanders. In the video, Shedeur Sanders attempted to brighten things up by trying to get his parents to joke around with each other. Nevertheless, it looked like Deion and Pilar maintained their distance most of the time during the scene. What was meant to be a humorous family moment quickly turned controversial after one fan left a comment targeting Pilar, reigniting discussions surrounding the former couple’s turbulent past.

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“Deon was the primary full-time parent. They are successful today because of him, not her. Pilar lost custody because of her lies and abuse of Deon. That’s on her,” read the comment.

“You couldn’t be more wrong – stop spreading lies, very wrong,” Pilar did not shy away from replying to this comment and took a stand for herself.

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Back then, the court gave Deion main custody of their boys to keep the children’s lives stable, not because of the dark rumors floating online today. Pilar lost full custody, but not her right to be a mother. Outsiders often misunderstand the heartbreak behind those closed courtroom doors.

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While their divorce turned increasingly bitter, the fallout continued with a lengthy custody battle. In the end, Deion Sanders secured full custody of their two sons, while he and Pilar Sanders agreed to share joint custody of their daughter. Despite this arrangement, Pilar has left no stone unturned in cheering loudly for her sons.

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What is going on in Coach Prime’s love life

Deion Sanders new romance has blossomed after the multiple health scares Coach Prime faced in recent years. His relationship with the 37-year-old Karrueche became public, with her first official appearance in a video posted while Sanders was in the hospital, explaining his cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery.

The two vacationed together in St. Croix, where they also spent time house hunting for a place they could eventually call home. Karrueche has also formed a bond with the extended family of her boyfriend. She is gradually leaning into the role of a grandmother to Deiondra Sanders’ son Snow, with whom she shares a very special bond.

She also appeared in several Christmas videos at the Sanders residence, looking completely at ease with the family. During one lighthearted gift exchange, she jokingly referred to Shilo as her “stepson,” adding to the playful atmosphere. Shedeur Sanders also joined in, sharing friendly banter with Tran and further showcasing the comfortable dynamic between them.