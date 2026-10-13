Struggling ACC Football Program’s $430M Debt Complicates Firing Their Head Coach

Florida State hasn’t won a true road game since November 25, 2023. On Friday, the Seminoles jumped out to a 14-0 lead against Louisville before losing 44-20, dropping to 3-3 this season. This 0.500 record may look good on paper but the trend has been bad for years. Since the start of 2024, Mike Norvell is 10-20 overall, with Florida State managing just four wins in 19 ACC games. If we add up the stats, the Seminoles are 10-20 since 2024, 4-19 in ACC, 2-10 in 2024, and 5-7 in 2025. The results have left fans calling for a coaching change, but the program’s current debt situation could make firing Norvell a costly decision that the University will not be too comfortable in making.

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“Florida State is more than $430M in debt, complicating a potential $68M payout to part with football coach Mike Norvell and his staff,” Sports Business Journal reported via an X post. “Most of the debt is facility-related, making it difficult for FSU to take on more debt.”

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Even though revenue bonds are helping the school cover these expenses, it would not be financially prudent to take on even more debt right now. The debt limits FSU’s borrowing capacity, making a $51-68M buyout harder to finance without additional debt. That becomes a bigger problem as Norvell’s potential buyout, including the ones for his staff, could reach $68M. This current debt is mostly tied up in stadium renovations and facility projects.

This is ironic considering the team itself went 2-10 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025. CBS Sports reported that Florida State is paying a little over $20M for its 2026 roster, mid-pack in the ACC. Though the program invested heavily in its facilities, the results on the field haven’t matched that spending.

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The athletic department is also dealing with a leadership change after Michael Alford was fired on September 14, with Bruce Warwick now serving as interim athletic director. Though Florida State hasn’t made serious moves to hire a search firm, president Richard McCullough and board chairman Peter Collins are expected to make the big calls.

Norvell’s contract runs through December 2031, and an unjustified firing means paying 85% of what’s left. His buyout is about $51M if he is fired before the end of 2026, dropping to $45.6M at the season’s end and falling each year after that. Despite the flexibility of paying it in a lump sum or monthly installments through the deal, the all-in cost of hiring a new coach and staff, with assistant buyouts, could come to around $100M. Now, add that to the debt of more than $430M and the hesitation starts to make sense.

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With Norvell’s current record, it is difficult to assume if any major program would hire him if FSU decides to move on. Maybe Maryland or Rutgers might take a shot. But it is also upon Norvell to agree. His contract does include a duty-to-mitigate clause requiring him to seek another job. But if he fails to find one, Florida State could be left paying nearly the entire buyout.

For now, a midseason firing doesn’t seem suitable for the program, as Norvell is expected to finish at least 7-5 to strengthen his case for returning in 2027. After the loss to Louisville, FSU must win three of its final six games to end on a record that isn’t abysmal. But with the brutal stretch ahead, Norvell faces mounting pressure and limited time to turn things around.

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Norvell says consistency is the issue before Miami game

Florida State plays at No. 3 Miami on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, but with the Hurricanes currently unbeaten, the Seminoles are massive underdogs.

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“You could say all the right things, but it needs to be done,” Norvell said, according to Tommy Mire of Sports Illustrated. “Players, coaches, everybody involved. And that has to show up. And it can’t show up for just a quarter. It can’t show up for even a half.”

Norvell expects the Seminoles to show up at crucial moments, pointing to the Louisville game as Florida State gave up 397 rushing yards and scored six points after the 14-0 start.

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After Miami, FSU has a bye and then hosts Clemson Tigers on October 31. Dabo may have his Tigers on a down year, but this will not be an easy battle to win for a coach who may be on his seat only because it is too expensive to let him go at the moment.