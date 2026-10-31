Struggling ACC Program Targets Legendary Former NFL QB to Replace Fired $10M HC – Report

NC State’s decision to move on from Dave Doeren has quickly become one of the biggest coaching stories in the ACC. After a disappointing 3-4 start led to the end of the longest-tenured coaching era in program history, the Wolfpack immediately found themselves searching for a replacement.

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The coaching search is still in its early stages, but one emerging name has already generated significant attention because of both his ties to the university and his NFL pedigree. According to a report highlighted by On3, former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers has emerged as a major focus in the Wolfpack’s search.

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“BREAKING: NC State legend and former NFL QB Philip Rivers has emerged as the focus of the Wolfpack’s coaching search, @Clowfb, @PeteNakos and @Brett_McMurphy report,” On3 wrote on X.

However, Rivers has publicly downplayed the speculation, making it clear that nothing is imminent at this stage.

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“There’s nothing there at this point,” Rivers said. “You understand the chatter that is out there. Just gotta take it one day at a time is all I know. I’m excited about the postseason with these guys here. It’s like I told you last year, you never say never. But there’s nothing imminent.”

That uncertainty has only added intrigue to the possibility. Rivers currently coaches St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, and has never served as a college head coach.

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Doeren’s firing came shortly after a 31-28 loss to Stanford on October 23 dropped the Wolfpack to 3-4 on the season.

The defeat followed an earlier 35-31 loss at Vanderbilt and increased pressure on a program that entered the season with much higher expectations. Despite building one of the most stable stretches in modern NC State history, Doeren never delivered the ACC championship many supporters believed the program was capable of achieving.

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He leaves as NC State’s all-time winningest coach with 98 victories and 11 bowl appearances across 14 seasons.

The move was also expensive.

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Doeren was earning a $3.25 million base salary for the 2026 season. Following his dismissal on October 24, 2026, NC State is responsible for a buyout totaling over $10.3 million, which includes a base salary obligation of exactly $9.75 million for the remaining contract years through 2029 plus his remaining 2026 compensation, after terminating Dave Doeren.

Athletic director Boo Corrigan is overseeing the search, while former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher has reportedly been assisting the process.

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Why Philip Rivers Is Drawing Attention?

Earlier this year, Rivers acknowledged that college coaching was something he believed he could do, even if he was not actively pursuing it.

“I do think, as humbly as I can say it, that I could coach at this level,” Rivers said. “I know enough about the game and about the guys, and from a leadership standpoint, camaraderie, all that comes with it. But again, that’s not something that I’m sitting here pursuing.”

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His résumé explains why his name has generated buzz.

Between 2000 and 2003, Rivers started 51 consecutive games for NC State, a streak that remains an NCAA record. He later became one of the NFL’s most productive quarterbacks, earning eight Pro Bowl selections while finishing eighth all-time in passing yards and seventh all-time in passing touchdowns.

Those accomplishments have helped establish Rivers as one of the most accomplished players in both NC State and NFL history.

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Not everyone believes the transition from high school coaching to a Power Four program would be seamless.

Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, who made a similar leap from Lipscomb Academy to UAB before being dismissed in 2025, recently described Rivers as “an incredible football mind” and “an elite leader” while warning that college football presents challenges that first-time coaches often underestimate.

Rivers also has personal ties to the program beyond his playing career. His son, Gunner Rivers, is a four-star quarterback committed to NC State’s 2027 recruiting class.

For now, Todd Goebbel remains the interim head coach and will lead the Wolfpack against California. But as NC State searches for its next leader, no candidate has generated more intrigue than the former quarterback who remains one of the most recognizable figures in program history.