Struggling Big Ten Program Confirms Major Spending Plan to Follow Ohio State and Michigan’s Championship Formula

Nebraska has spent the better part of a decade stuck in the middle of the Big Ten, rarely good enough to compete for a playoff spot. Now the Cornhuskers are ready to change that narrative, as Athletic Director Troy Dannen confirmed he wants to spend more to build a team that ranks in the top third of the Big Ten. The ambition is to be more than just a middle-of-the-pack program and open the checkbook the way Ohio State and Michigan have done for years to keep national titles in conversation.

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The Cornhuskers know that the team has been lacking in spending on its athletic programs. AD Dannen addressed the same on the Huskers Radio Network on Tuesday, saying that the department has “been behind” in spending on football and men’s basketball, though the numbers have grown in recent years. Now, Nebraska wants to close the gap with the bigger Big Ten programs by spending more on its roster.

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“Nebraska wants to rank among the top third of the Big Ten in roster spending across sports as it looks to compete for national championships,” Sports Business Journal reported. “The Huskers currently rank roughly 18th nationally in football roster spending at between $31M and $35M.”

The numbers put Nebraska in an interesting position, as the Huskers are spending at a level that would put them among the top 20 programs nationally. But they are still behind Ohio State ($49-54 million) and Michigan ($36-40 million).

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Dannen questioned Nebraska’s publicly reported figure, stating that it “doesn’t necessarily jive” with what he has seen internally, as the numbers can look different depending on how the money is categorized.

Nebraska’s recent record shows why the school feels the need to spend more to stay relevant in the conference. The Cornhuskers haven’t won a conference title since 1999, and they have gone 42-64 over the last decade. Their last winning Big Ten record came under head coach Mike Riley in 2016, when the team finished 9-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play.

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Matt Rhule took over the program in 2022 and, in the last two years, posted back-to-back 7-6 seasons and currently has a 30-game losing streak against Top 25 opponents. With the defense ranked 133rd nationally in the red-zone defense last year, Nebraska has struggled more with consistency and depth, making roster funding more necessary.

“If we’re in the top third, I believe we can coach and get our way to the top,” Dannen said, according to Sports Business Journal. “You don’t have to spend the most to win the most, but if you’re in the ballpark, I feel like we have the facilities and the fans and the coaches — everything that’s necessary to get more bang for your buck than other schools can get.”

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Dannen is focused on developing the program enough for Rhule and his staff to compete, rather than trying to match Ohio State dollar for dollar. He believes Nebraska’s facilities, tradition, and strong fan base can help the program get more out of its budget. Dannen also pointed to other ways the school can bring in money, including holding concerts at the stadium, instead of relying on a single source of funding.

Matt Rhule confident in Nebraska’s roster before Big Ten play begins

Nebraska currently sits 3-0 heading into Big Ten play, and Rhule is feeling confident about his current roster and offense, especially with transfer Anthony Colandrea.

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“We’ve never had a bad mood,” Rhule said, according to Trevor Tarr of Sports Illustrated. “I think that’s maybe outside the building. People were asking about the running back room; we felt pretty good about our team, since, probably, January… I’m not that dumb; I can tell when they’re good.

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“The benefit of having an experienced team is they’re usually more confident, because they’ve been through a lot. They’ve been through getting beat on a rep; they’ve been through winning a rep. I don’t think there’s any doubt that older, more mature teams, typically, win.”

He pointed to the veteran roster and a defensive front that is finally generating pressure as a sign of a culture shift, expressing confidence about the program. The real test begins now as Nebraska heads into a challenging middle stretch against Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana and Oregon.