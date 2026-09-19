Struggling Big Ten Program Eager To Hire Brian Kelly as New Head Coach

Brian Kelly could be Rutgers’ answer to its 0-2 crisis as the Scarlet Knights show eager interest in making the former LSU and Notre Dame head coach their next leader. After a year away from coaching spent as an analyst for CBS Sports and SiriusXM following his departure from Baton Rouge, Kelly has emerged as the struggling Big Ten program’s top candidate, according to college football insider Evan Sidery.

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Rutgers’ dismal opening stretch has placed immense, immediate pressure on head coach Greg Schiano in the seventh season of his second stint in Piscataway. After a modest 5-7 finish last year, the Scarlet Knights have crumbled to a 0-2 start in 2026 with shocking losses to UMass and Boston College, two teams that combined for just two wins last season. With No. 12 USC, FCS opponent Howard, and Indiana looming next on the schedule, questions surrounding Schiano’s future are growing rapidly.

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This backdrop has created an opening for Kelly, with Rutgers leadership actively exploring the fit. Crucially, top administrators at Rutgers share strong Baton Rouge connections. President Bill Tate and athletic director Keli Zinn previously served at LSU during key athletic transitions.

While Kelly’s tenure with the Tigers ended after a 5–3 start, his track record of turning around programs like Cincinnati and Notre Dame, alongside his deep Northeast roots as a Boston native, has made him an exceptionally attractive target for a Rutgers administration eager to establish long-term stability in the Big Ten.

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Kelly has made no secret of his desire to return to the sidelines under the right circumstances.

“I’m in a very good position that I don’t have to coach again unless it’s the right coaching position,” Kelly told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview in April, “but I want to coach.”

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Throughout his career, Kelly has demonstrated a knack for quick program turnarounds, consistently rebuilding rosters into competitive contenders. Rutgers presents a unique venue for him to restore his reputation after his LSU tenure.

“I don’t think I’ve closed any doors in my own mind,” Kelly noted during an appearance on The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast. “I’m very open-minded about what the opportunities might be for me. I have a lot more to give.”

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The urgency in Piscataway stems from years of Big Ten bottom-dwelling, as Rutgers has struggled to build sustained momentum or contend for bowl eligibility since joining the conference. However, moving on from Schiano carries significant financial hurdles. With three years and $22.5 million remaining on his contract, Schiano’s buyout stands at approximately $17.3 million, according to CBS Sports’ Robby Kalland.

While Schiano has publicly insisted he is unconcerned about his job security and remains focused on improving the team throughout the 2026 season, how competitive Rutgers looks against USC on Saturday could decide how quickly the administration moves to make their pursuit of Kelly official.